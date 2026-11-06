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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrakash Raj Backs Nov 7 Protest Against SIR In Kochi; BJP Leader KVS Haridas Seeks Police Action

Prakash Raj Backs Nov 7 Protest Against SIR In Kochi; BJP Leader KVS Haridas Seeks Police Action

Prakash Raj has urged people to join the November 7 protest against the SIR process in Kochi. BJP spokesperson KVS Haridas has also reacted.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prakash Raj opposed EC's Special Intensive Revision process.
  • He called for November 7 protest against process.
  • BJP spokesperson Haridas objected, citing protest organisers' funding.
  • Haridas urged police to block Raj, invoke UAPA.

Actor Prakash Raj has voiced his opposition to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. In a video shared on social media platform X, the actor appealed to students, young people, civil society members and representatives of various organisations to join a protest scheduled for November 7 at Jantar Mantar in Kochi. He said people must come together to raise their voices against the process and protect democracy.

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Prakash Raj Appeals For Participation In Kochi Protest

In the video, Prakash Raj announced that the protest would take place on November 7 and urged people to attend. He also said he would be present at the demonstration.

He said, “Hi everyone, tomorrow 7th November at three o'clock, Jantar Mantar at Kochi. A students, the youth, the civil society and leaders of different organizations, representatives are coming together to stage a protest against this draconian SIR process. It's very important that we come together and raise our voice to save our democracy. I will be there.”

He further appealed to people to participate in the demonstration peacefully, saying, “Please come. Join us. And let's celebrate protests peacefully and tell this government and the Election Commission that we will not tolerate killing democracy. Please come tomorrow at Kochi, Jantar Mantar. Three o'clock is the march from four the event begins. See you tomorrow."

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BJP Spokesperson KVS Haridas Objects To Protest

Prakash Raj's appeal has also drawn a response from BJP spokesperson KVS Haridas. Reacting to the proposed protest organised by CJP, Haridas raised concerns over the participation of its leaders and questioned whether the Kerala government should support the event.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “We should not forget that just yesterday, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh revealed details about the funding of CJP leaders. One of the leaders was allegedly financed by anti-India forces based in the US, while another was allegedly financed by politicians in Pakistan... Whether the Kerala government should support these people and whether the Kerala Police should permit them to create anarchy in Kerala must be viewed seriously... I request the Kerala Police and the state government not to allow him to enter Kerala. This is a case that should be dealt with under the UAPA...”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prakash Raj protesting against?

Prakash Raj is protesting against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which he views as a threat to democracy. He urges people to join him to raise their voices.

When and where is the protest organized by Prakash Raj taking place?

The protest is scheduled for November 7 at Jantar Mantar in Kochi. The march begins at 3 PM, and the main event starts at 4 PM.

Who is Prakash Raj appealing to for participation in the protest?

He is appealing to students, young people, civil society members, and representatives of various organizations to join the demonstration.

How has the BJP reacted to Prakash Raj's call for protest?

BJP spokesperson KVS Haridas objected, raising concerns about the alleged foreign funding of CJP leaders. He requested that Kerala Police prevent Raj from entering the state.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Kochi BJP Kerala SIR SIR Protest
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