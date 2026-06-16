Prakash Padukone Applauds Dhurandhar Cast, But Says Ranveer Singh Film Had Too Much Violence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar achieved blockbuster success, earning high praise.

Prakash Padukone praised Dhurandhar but noted its excessive violence.

Padukone and Ranveer share a close bond, discussing films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in 2026, also succeeded.

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster action thriller Dhurandhar was one of the biggest successes of 2025, winning praise from audiences and critics alike while delivering an impressive performance at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film not only broke several records but also earned appreciation from numerous celebrities.

Prakash Padukone Praises Dhurandhar

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released earlier this year, also received a warm response from moviegoers. Now, several months after the original film’s release, Ranveer Singh’s father-in-law and former Indian badminton star Prakash Padukone has shared his thoughts on the film.

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Speaking to The Indian Express in a recent interview, Padukone praised the film and the performances delivered by its cast.

“It’s a good film. All the actors have done a very good job,” he said.

However, he also admitted that he felt the film contained a little too much violence. “We felt there was slightly more violence in the film, but most people have liked it. Ultimately, that is what matters the most,” he added.

Bond With Deepika And Ranveer

During the interview, Padukone also opened up about his relationship with daughter Deepika Padukone and son-in-law Ranveer Singh. He revealed that he shares a close bond with both and often spends time with the family, including going on holidays together.

Padukone said he frequently discusses films with Ranveer because he is interested in learning more about the movie business. In return, the actor often seeks his insights into the world of sport, creating a mutually enriching exchange of ideas.

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Dhurandhar emerged as a major box-office success and featured an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Following the phenomenal success of the first instalment, the makers released Dhurandhar: The Revenge on 19 March 2026. The sequel also struck a chord with audiences, further strengthening the franchise’s popularity and cementing its place among the most successful action film series in recent years.