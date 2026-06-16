Dhurandhar was a blockbuster in 2025, earning praise from critics and audiences. It also delivered an impressive performance at the box office.
Prakash Padukone Applauds Dhurandhar Cast, But Says Ranveer Singh Film Had Too Much Violence
Dhurandhar and its sequel were major box-office hits. Months later, former badminton star Prakash Padukone praised the film, calling it entertaining while noting its high level of violence.
- Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar achieved blockbuster success, earning high praise.
- Prakash Padukone praised Dhurandhar but noted its excessive violence.
- Padukone and Ranveer share a close bond, discussing films.
- Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in 2026, also succeeded.
Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster action thriller Dhurandhar was one of the biggest successes of 2025, winning praise from audiences and critics alike while delivering an impressive performance at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film not only broke several records but also earned appreciation from numerous celebrities.
Prakash Padukone Praises Dhurandhar
Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released earlier this year, also received a warm response from moviegoers. Now, several months after the original film’s release, Ranveer Singh’s father-in-law and former Indian badminton star Prakash Padukone has shared his thoughts on the film.
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Speaking to The Indian Express in a recent interview, Padukone praised the film and the performances delivered by its cast.
“It’s a good film. All the actors have done a very good job,” he said.
However, he also admitted that he felt the film contained a little too much violence. “We felt there was slightly more violence in the film, but most people have liked it. Ultimately, that is what matters the most,” he added.
Bond With Deepika And Ranveer
During the interview, Padukone also opened up about his relationship with daughter Deepika Padukone and son-in-law Ranveer Singh. He revealed that he shares a close bond with both and often spends time with the family, including going on holidays together.
Padukone said he frequently discusses films with Ranveer because he is interested in learning more about the movie business. In return, the actor often seeks his insights into the world of sport, creating a mutually enriching exchange of ideas.
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Dhurandhar emerged as a major box-office success and featured an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
Following the phenomenal success of the first instalment, the makers released Dhurandhar: The Revenge on 19 March 2026. The sequel also struck a chord with audiences, further strengthening the franchise’s popularity and cementing its place among the most successful action film series in recent years.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How successful was Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar?
What was Prakash Padukone's opinion of Dhurandhar?
Prakash Padukone praised the film and its cast's performances. He felt it contained slightly too much violence but acknowledged its popularity.
What is the relationship between Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh?
Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh's father-in-law, shares a close bond with him. They often discuss films and sports, sharing insights mutually.
When was the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge released?
The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19, 2026. It also received a warm response from moviegoers.