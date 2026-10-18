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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrabhas' 'Spirit' To Release On Diwali 2027, Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayan 2'

Prabhas' 'Spirit' To Release On Diwali 2027, Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayan 2'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' starring 'Prabhas' and 'Tripti Dimri' is set to release on October 29, 2027 locking horns with Ramayana Part 2 in a mega Diwali box-office clash.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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  • Film delayed until 2027 for post-production, visual effects.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Unveils New Poster And Release date

Vanga took to his official social media handle to drop a brand-new poster of Prabhas, generating massive traction online. Teasing fans ahead of the reveal, the director wrote, “Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes... #Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar.”
Minutes later, he confirmed the theatrical arrival with the poster reveal, writing: “Check this out........#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE.”

The Massive Diwali 2027 Clash: Spirit Vs Ramayana Part 2

The festive period of Diwali 2027 is set for an exciting box office clash. Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra’s ambitious two-part retelling of the epic begins with Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, ahead of the festival. Meanwhile, the sequel, Ramayana Part 2, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, was earlier planned for a Diwali 2027 theatrical release.
Interestingly, this sets up an intriguing box office battle, as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who delivered the blockbuster Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, is now set to bring his next film to theatres around the same time as the Bollywood star’s mythological spectacle.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Sings ‘Kabira’ With Harshdeep Kaur At Durga Puja Pandal: WATCH

About Spirit

Spirit marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s return to the director's chair after the massive box office success of his 2023 film Animal, which earned over ₹900 crore worldwide. The project with Prabhas was first announced back in 2021, but shooting finally kicked off in November 2025.

While the film was previously aimed for an earlier release, the team decided to move it to October 2027 to ensure enough time for heavy post-production work and visual effects. The story is said to feature Prabhas as a tough, no-nonsense cop dealing with some dangerous enemies.

Alongside Prabhas, Triptii Dimri plays the leading lady. The movie also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga, Spirit is jointly produced under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the producers and production banners behind Spirit?

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramayana Prabhas Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit
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