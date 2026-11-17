Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pope Leo XIV struck by rosary near eye in Peru.

Incident occurred during his Lima popemobile ride.

Pontiff briefly reacted, then continued his schedule as planned.

He concluded his 12-day South American tour in Peru.

A routine wave to thousands of cheering supporters turned into an unexpected moment for Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Peru. The pontiff was travelling in his popemobile through Lima on Monday when an object believed to be a rosary bracelet came flying from the crowd and struck him near his right eye. Video footage captured his immediate reaction as he reached for his face and rubbed his eye. Despite the brief scare, the 71-year-old Pope continued with his schedule and proceeded to celebrate the farewell Mass marking the end of his South America tour.

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Flying Rosary Hits Pope Leo XIV Near His Right Eye In Peru

The incident took place as Pope Leo traveller through Las Palmas Air Base in his popemobile, surrounded by large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. A rosary bracelet, apparently thrown by a worshipper hoping to have it blessed, struck him just below his right eye.

Footage of the moment showed the pontiff briefly ducking and touching his face following the impact. Photographs and videos also captured him rubbing his eye as he continued along the route.

A person in the crowd tossed a rosary that hit Pope Leo XIV in the face (near the eye) while he was riding in the popemobile in Lima, Peru, on his way to a farewell Mass. https://t.co/I5dwOinTI1 — Carolina ❤️‍🔥 (@realCarola2Hope) November 16, 2026

The unexpected incident caused a brief moment of concern among those present. However, the object did not appear to cause any serious injury.

During his visits, he has previously caught plush toys, flags and religious items. He even stopped to accept a pizza offered by people from Chicago during an audience at St Peter's Square in Rome.

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Pope Leo XIV Concludes 12-Day South America Tour

The incident occurred on the final day of Pope Leo's 12-day apostolic journey across South America, which included visits to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. His visit to Peru drew nearly 1.5 million people, with large crowds gathering to welcome him during his engagements.

The pontiff has a special connection with the country, which he described as his homeland. He spent around two decades there serving as a missionary and bishop. During his farewell Mass, he expressed gratitude to Peruvians for their hospitality throughout his six-day visit.