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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra

Pooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra

Pooja Hegde was spotted with Rohan Mehra in Mumbai outside a restaurant.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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  • Hegde has upcoming films like 'Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai'.

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai and has been busy with its promotions. Amid this, she has also made headlines for her love life. For a long time, her name has been linked with Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Now, their relationship has reportedly been confirmed.

Pooja Hegde In A Relationship 

According to a report by Filmfare, Pooja Hegde has been in a relationship with Rohan Mehra for the past few years. The couple has been spotted together at multiple events over the last year, which had sparked dating rumours earlier. It is worth noting that Pooja prefers to keep her personal life private.

 
 
 
 
 
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Earlier, during the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, rumours of her dating Salman Khan also made headlines, although they later turned out to be false.

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Rohan Mehra Debuts With ‘Baazaar’

Talking about Rohan Mehra, he made his acting debut in 2018 with the film Baazaar, which starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film also featured Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh. He is the son of the late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan had also worked as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Pooja Hegde’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Pooja will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.

ALSO READ | After 350 Films, Dostana's Kanwarjit Paintal Says He's Not An Actor: 'I Don't Have Instagram Followers'

Apart from this, she also has projects like DQ41, Kanchana 4, and Jana Nayagan in her lineup.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Pooja Hegde been linked to anyone else before?

Previously, there were rumors linking Pooja Hegde to Salman Khan during the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but these turned out to be false.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohan Mehra Pooja Hegde Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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