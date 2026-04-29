Pooja Hegde Heads Back Home After 'Dinner Date' With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hegde has upcoming films like 'Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai'.

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai and has been busy with its promotions. Amid this, she has also made headlines for her love life. For a long time, her name has been linked with Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Now, their relationship has reportedly been confirmed.

Pooja Hegde In A Relationship

According to a report by Filmfare, Pooja Hegde has been in a relationship with Rohan Mehra for the past few years. The couple has been spotted together at multiple events over the last year, which had sparked dating rumours earlier. It is worth noting that Pooja prefers to keep her personal life private.

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Earlier, during the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, rumours of her dating Salman Khan also made headlines, although they later turned out to be false.

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Rohan Mehra Debuts With ‘Baazaar’

Talking about Rohan Mehra, he made his acting debut in 2018 with the film Baazaar, which starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film also featured Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh. He is the son of the late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan had also worked as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Pooja Hegde’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Pooja will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.

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Apart from this, she also has projects like DQ41, Kanchana 4, and Jana Nayagan in her lineup.