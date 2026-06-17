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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPM Modi Uses AA23 Theme Song In Instagram Post With Slovakia President; Allu Arjun Reacts

PM Modi Uses AA23 Theme Song In Instagram Post With Slovakia President; Allu Arjun Reacts

PM Narendra Modi used the AA23 theme song in an Instagram post, prompting a reaction from Allu Arjun and sparking excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi's Instagram post featured Allu Arjun's upcoming film track.
  • Modi shared award photo; post's music sparked widespread fan excitement.
  • Allu Arjun, composer Anirudh, and others reacted to the post.
  • This unexpected mention further boosted anticipation for film AA23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest Instagram post has sparked excitement among cinema lovers after it featured a popular track from Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, currently known as AA23. The unexpected musical choice quickly caught the attention of fans, with the actor himself joining the reactions.

PM Modi’s Post Creates Buzz Among Film Fans

The Prime Minister recently shared a photograph from Bratislava after receiving the prestigious Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class). Alongside the image, he wrote, "Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia."

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However, it was the background music that soon became a talking point on social media. PM Modi used the 23 Theme, a composition by Anirudh Ravichander created for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s forthcoming project starring Allu Arjun. As soon as fans recognised the tune, discussions around the post intensified.

Allu Arjun Joins Conversation

Allu Arjun acknowledged the post by liking it on Instagram. Composer Anirudh Ravichander also reacted, while Anna Lezhneva, wife of Pawan Kalyan, and several others, including Riddhima Kapoor, were among those who engaged with the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The gesture delighted fans of the actor, who quickly flooded the comments section with references to AA23. Several users shared GIFs and messages celebrating the appearance of the theme song in such a prominent post.

One fan joked, “He is so familiar with Insta-trending songs,” while another proudly wrote, “The OG Pan India Star AA.” A third posted, “bhAAi movie song.” 

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About AA23

Back in January, Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced their collaboration after weeks of speculation. The project immediately generated significant excitement among film enthusiasts.

At the time, Mythri Movie Makers introduced the venture with a statement that read, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers, Anirudh Ravichander. STRIVE FOR GREATNESS."

The announcement video featured the song 23, which included lyrics credited to Heisenberg and vocals by Hector Salamanca. The track soon gained popularity and became widely shared across Instagram Reels.

Sharing the promotional clip, Allu Arjun expressed his excitement for the project, describing it as the beginning of a new journey with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander.

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Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Projects

Alongside AA23, the actor is also preparing for Raaka, a large-scale sci-fi entertainer directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Deepika Padukone and was announced in 2025 as Allu Arjun’s first major project following the success of the Pushpa franchise.

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After the blockbuster success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020, Allu Arjun spent the next several years working with Sukumar on Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The latter emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, further strengthening the actor’s box-office dominance.

 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did PM Modi's Instagram post generate buzz?

PM Modi's post caught attention because it featured the

What award was PM Modi commemorating in his post?

PM Modi's post showcased him receiving

How did Allu Arjun and Anirudh Ravichander react to the post?

Allu Arjun acknowledged the post by liking it on Instagram. Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who created the

When was the Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj film, AA23, announced?

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced their collaboration for the film AA23 back in January. This news generated significant excitement among film enthusiasts.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Allu Arjun PM Narendra Modi AA23 AA23 Theme Song
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