Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi linked India-Indonesia cooperation to the film's title.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently mentioned Karan Johar’s iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during an event, leaving the filmmaker delighted and honoured. Karan expressed his happiness and gratitude through a social media post after the Prime Minister highlighted the film’s popularity beyond India. During his address in Jakarta, PM Modi spoke about the growing global influence of Indian cinema and music. Referring to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he described the song as one of India’s cultural exports and pointed out its popularity among audiences in Indonesia.

PM Modi Highlights Global Love For ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “The Indian song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is very popular here. Today, I said that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it is not just ‘kuch kuch’ (something), but ‘bahut kuch’ (a lot) that happens.”

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The Prime Minister’s reference to the popular track received a warm response from the audience.

Reacting to the moment, Karan Johar shared a picture of PM Modi on his Instagram story and expressed his joy. He wrote that he felt “extremely happy and honoured” to see the Prime Minister mention Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta.

"Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all - it's love. Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever!" he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, also shared a post celebrating the mention. The caption highlighted how cinema and music have the unique ability to cross boundaries and bring people together, while acknowledging the film’s global appreciation.

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About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic dramas. The film marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and featured a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever and Reema Lagoo.

The story of Rahul, Anjali and Tina’s friendship, love and emotional journey became a cultural phenomenon. Even decades after its release, the film’s title track continues to remain popular among fans, proving that some stories and songs truly stand the test of time.