‘Please Don’t Do To Satluj What Was Done To Jaswant Singh Khalra’: Ram Gopal Varma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma supported 'Satluj' post-ZEE5 removal.

Varma praised actors, director for powerful, investigative storytelling.

'Satluj's swift removal reignited censorship and freedom debates.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come out in support of Satluj, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer directed by Honey Trehan, following its removal from ZEE5 just two days after its release. The film, originally titled Panjab '95, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and has remained at the centre of controversy over certification and distribution.

Sharing his review on social media, Varma described Satluj as an important piece of cinema that deserves to be watched, discussed and preserved. He also appealed to the authorities not to suppress the film, arguing that its message is too significant to be ignored.

'Not A Film, But A Deep Wound That Will Never Heal'

In a detailed post on X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that Satluj is far more than a film, calling it "a wound that will never heal". According to him, the film presents one of the darkest chapters in India's history without relying on sensationalism.

He also praised Diljit Dosanjh's restrained performance, saying the actor portrays quiet determination rather than conventional heroism. Varma also commended Arjun Rampal's performance, adding that it captures the moral complexities surrounding institutional power in a convincing manner.

“Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history. This is cinema used as confrontation, where Diljit Dosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest-thumping heroism... His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience. Arjun Rampal adds layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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The filmmaker further applauded director Honey Trehan for choosing a measured, investigative style of storytelling.

“Director Honey Trehan, instead of sensationalising the horror, unfolds the film like a slow-burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records, and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation.”

Calls For Open Discussion Instead Of Suppression

Addressing the controversy over the film's removal, Varma argued that attempts to restrict its screening only underline its importance. In his view, any work of art that unsettles those in positions of power has fulfilled one of cinema's most important purposes.

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He described Satluj as a courageous and necessary film that encourages audiences to reflect, learn and engage with difficult historical questions.

“The philosophical core of the film about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence is explored without any preachiness and that’s no normal achievement. The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job, and that is the true purpose of true art, which SATLUJ is. It is highly courageous, essential filmmaking because it unsettles, educates, and lingers. In the times where mainstream chases spectacle and popcorn cinema, SUTLEJ shoots out a hard reminder of what the cinematic medium can truly achieve when it takes on truth and honesty,” he further added.

The director further wrote, “SATLUJ is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed, debated and not ENCOUNTERED like the victims in the film. My appeal to all the powers is, please don’t do to SATLUJ what has been done to JASWANT SINGH KHALRA.”

Sutlej premiered on ZEE5 on 3 July after years of delays caused by certification issues that prevented a theatrical release. Although it finally reached audiences through OTT, the film was removed from the platform within two days, reigniting debate over censorship, creative freedom and the future of films based on real-life events.