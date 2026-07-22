Piyush Mishra Suffers Serious Injury After Slipping In Bathroom, Doctors Advise Rest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Piyush Mishra fractured arm in bathroom fall.

Filmmaker Akashaditya Lama confirmed injury, advising complete bed rest.

Mishra will miss film promotions for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.

Doctors advise complete bed rest; film releases July 24.

Piyush Mishra, veteran Bollywood actor, singer and writer, has suffered a serious injury after slipping in the bathroom at his home. The incident has left him with a fractured arm, making it difficult for him to even get out of bed. Filmmaker Akashaditya Lama, who has directed Mishra's upcoming film Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, shared the health update.

Piyush Mishra Fractures Arm In Bathroom Accident

Piyush Mishra is set to appear in Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, directed by Akashaditya Lama. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, the filmmaker shared that the actor slipped in the bathroom at his residence, resulting in a fractured arm.

Following the injury, doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. According to Lama, Mishra's condition is such that even getting out of bed has become extremely difficult, forcing him to put all professional commitments on hold for the time being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Mishra (@officialpiyushmishra)

Actor To Miss Film Promotions

During a conversation on Tuesday, Akashaditya Lama revealed that he received a call from Piyush Mishra's manager the previous night informing him about the unfortunate accident.

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As doctors have instructed the actor to remain on complete bed rest, he will not be able to participate in the promotional activities or public events for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi. His absence is expected throughout the film's promotional campaign as he focuses on recovery.

Piyush Mishra Was Already Unwell

The filmmaker further disclosed that Mishra had not been in good health even before slipping in his bathroom. Despite feeling unwell, the actor continued working with complete dedication and remained committed to his professional responsibilities.

However, the recent accident has significantly worsened his condition. At present, he is reportedly unable to move around comfortably, with even getting out of bed proving to be a challenge.

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Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi Set For Release On July 24

The trailer for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi has already been released and has received a positive response from audiences. Blending comedy with romance, the film promises several entertaining twists while revolving around wedding chaos and family relationships.

Alongside Piyush Mishra, the film also stars Khushali Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 24.