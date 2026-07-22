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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPiyush Mishra Suffers Serious Injury After Slipping In Bathroom, Doctors Advise Rest

Piyush Mishra Suffers Serious Injury After Slipping In Bathroom, Doctors Advise Rest

Piyush Mishra suffered a fractured arm after slipping in his bathroom. Doctors have advised complete bed rest, forcing the actor to skip promotions for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, releasing on July 24.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Piyush Mishra fractured arm in bathroom fall.
  • Filmmaker Akashaditya Lama confirmed injury, advising complete bed rest.
  • Mishra will miss film promotions for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.
  • Doctors advise complete bed rest; film releases July 24.

Piyush Mishra, veteran Bollywood actor, singer and writer, has suffered a serious injury after slipping in the bathroom at his home. The incident has left him with a fractured arm, making it difficult for him to even get out of bed. Filmmaker Akashaditya Lama, who has directed Mishra's upcoming film Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, shared the health update. 

Piyush Mishra Fractures Arm In Bathroom Accident

Piyush Mishra is set to appear in Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, directed by Akashaditya Lama. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, the filmmaker shared that the actor slipped in the bathroom at his residence, resulting in a fractured arm.

Following the injury, doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. According to Lama, Mishra's condition is such that even getting out of bed has become extremely difficult, forcing him to put all professional commitments on hold for the time being.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Piyush Mishra (@officialpiyushmishra)

Actor To Miss Film Promotions

During a conversation on Tuesday, Akashaditya Lama revealed that he received a call from Piyush Mishra's manager the previous night informing him about the unfortunate accident.

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As doctors have instructed the actor to remain on complete bed rest, he will not be able to participate in the promotional activities or public events for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi. His absence is expected throughout the film's promotional campaign as he focuses on recovery.

Piyush Mishra Was Already Unwell 

The filmmaker further disclosed that Mishra had not been in good health even before slipping in his bathroom. Despite feeling unwell, the actor continued working with complete dedication and remained committed to his professional responsibilities.

However, the recent accident has significantly worsened his condition. At present, he is reportedly unable to move around comfortably, with even getting out of bed proving to be a challenge.

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Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi Set For Release On July 24

The trailer for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi has already been released and has received a positive response from audiences. Blending comedy with romance, the film promises several entertaining twists while revolving around wedding chaos and family relationships.

Alongside Piyush Mishra, the film also stars Khushali Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 24.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Piyush Mishra?

Piyush Mishra fractured his arm after slipping and falling in the bathroom at his home. This injury has made it difficult for him to get out of bed.

How will Piyush Mishra's injury affect his film promotions?

Doctors have advised Piyush Mishra complete bed rest, so he will miss promotional activities and public events for his upcoming film, Dulhaniya Le Aayegi. His condition has worsened significantly after the accident.

What is the name of Piyush Mishra's upcoming film?

Piyush Mishra is set to appear in the film Dulhaniya Le Aayegi. It is directed by Akashaditya Lama and is scheduled for release on July 24.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Mishra Piyush Mishra Injury Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi
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