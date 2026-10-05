Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah attended CJP protest, prompting actor Mishra to question him.

Mishra highlighted pilot Machchhar's bravery and LPU student violence.

Mishra criticized Shah's poetic response to Jharkhand aid plea.

Veteran actors Piyush Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah have exchanged fresh barbs after Shah attended a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. In a video shared on social media, Mishra questioned Shah over his silence on several issues, including pilot Smit Machchhar’s bravery, the Lovely Professional University's controversy and the Jharkhand student protest.

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Naseeruddin Shah Attends CJP Protest In Mumbai

The CJP organised the Mumbai demonstration at Shivaji Park, calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Shah was among the film personalities who joined the protest.

His presence did not go unnoticed. Mishra subsequently posted a video on social media addressing Shah directly and raising questions about issues on which he believed the actor had not spoken publicly.

Mishra began by referring to Shah’s meeting with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke before moving on to the Flydubai incident involving pilot Smit Machchhar.

Piyush Mishra responds to Naseeruddin Shah and doesn’t hold back. 🔥🔥🔥 A response worth listening to. https://t.co/tPkxPPDkxr — Arun Yadav (@BeingArun28) October 5, 2026

Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah Over Smit Machchhar

Mishra urged Shah to recognise what he described as Machchhar’s bravery and publicly congratulate the pilot for saving the lives of 180 people.

Piyush Mishra said, "Haan, Naseer sahab, adaab arz karta hoon. Main Piyush Mishra hoon, aapka purana jaanakaar. Aap Abhijeet Dipke se mile, bada achha laga. Abhi sir ek haadsa hote-hote tala hai. Yeh Tel Aviv se jaane wali flight, Dubai se jaane wali flight 1073 Fly Dubai mein hua. Ismein Mister Smith Machchhar (Smit Machchhar) ne bahaduri dikhate hue 180 logon ki jaan bachai hain. Us par bhi zara thoda sa comment kijiye, badhaiyaan dijiye sir unhein."

Mishra’s comments come amid continued attention around the CJP protest and the presence of personalities from the film industry.

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Mishra Raises Questions Over LPU Violence Controversy

The actor then shifted his focus to the situation at Lovely Professional University. Referring to the reported clashes and police action involving students, Mishra asked Shah to express solidarity with those affected.

He also brought up Shah’s earlier remarks about what he had learnt from students, questioning the context of those comments in light of the LPU controversy.

"Doosri baat yeh hai ki sir, Lovely Professional University mein bhi ek message bhejiye sir. Wahan par bhi bachche padhte hain, bada khatarnak haadsa hua wahan par. Ladkiyon ke baal pakad ke giraya gaya hai police ke dwaara. Ghamasaan hua hai, aagzani hui hai. Aap to bol rahe the na ki 'mujhe jitna National Drama Academy aur FTII ne sikhaya hai, utna in bachchon ne sikhaya hai'... to mujhe maaloom nahi ki ye bachche kab se acting teacher ho gaye. Mile to khulaasa kijiye ga iska... lekin wahan par bhi utna hi khatarnak haadsa hua hai. To kripya wahan par bhi zara bachchon ko samvedna dijiye, ek message bhejiye unke liye," added Mishra.

'Jharkhand Ke Liye Madad Maangi Thi...'

Mishra also revisited his earlier appeal to Shah regarding the Jharkhand student protest. He said that while he had asked Shah for assistance, the response he received was a poem.

According to Mishra, those affected needed practical support at the time rather than poetry.

He said, 'Teesra sir, maine Jharkhand ke liye aapse madad maangi thi sir, to aapne ek Pakistani shayara ki nazm bhej di thi. Maaf kijiyega sir, wahan shayara ki nazm nahi chahiye. Wahan par aata chahiye tha, daal chahiye thi, roti chahiye thi, wahan par gud chahiye tha, litti chahiye tha, chokha chahiye tha. Unhein koi pizza ya burger nahi chahiye tha sir.'

Mishra went on to criticise the language of the poem and questioned whether it would have been understood by people in Jharkhand.

He added, 'Wahan par unko koi Pakistani shayari ki, Afghani shayari ki ya Roman shayari ki, ye sab nahi chahiye. Itni bhayankar nazm thi ki meri samajh nahi aayi, itni khatarnaak Urdu thi to wahan Jharkhand ke logon ko kya samajh aayegi. Theek hai sir, dhanyavaad karta hoon. Ab aap jab bhi koi statement denge, Piyush Mishra ka jawaab milega aapko. Dhanyavaad sir, aapka tabedaar, aapka bachcha, Piyush Mishra. Inquilab Zindabad.'

Mishra concluded his remarks by warning that he would continue responding to Shah’s public statements.