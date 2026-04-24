Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annu Kapoor revealed sister Seema's painful marriage to Om Puri.

Puri's affair led to Seema's miscarriage and separation.

Kapoor respects Puri's talent but regrets sister's suffering.

Despite past hurt, Kapoor now holds no ill will.

Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor recently opened up about a painful family chapter, praising late actor Om Puri as a genius on screen while blaming him for betraying his sister Seema Kapoor during their short marriage. In a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, he shared mixed feelings of regret and no hard feelings today. This emotional revelation has sparked interest in their past ties.

Annu Kapoor Recalls Seema Kapoor’s Painful Marriage

Annu Kapoor spoke frankly in an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan about his sister Seema's brief marriage to Om Puri in the early 1990s. The couple wed but split within months when Seema learned of Puri's affair with another woman, Nandita, while she was pregnant. This betrayal caused Seema deep pain, including the loss of her baby.

Annu Kapoor admired Puri's talent but drew a clear line at his personal actions. "Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that was a different matter. He became someone's husband, and after becoming someone's husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman's brother," Kapoor said.

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He recalled how years later, during Puri's poor health, Seema cared for him despite the hurt. "He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister," Kapoor shared, admitting his own anger towards her choice.

Annu Kapoor's Revisits Old Wounds

Today, Kapoor holds no grudge. "Today Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there, even today I pray to God for his son and for his ex wife Nandita. I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor's life was ruined, she has no support," he stated.

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Kapoor avoided full details to stay calm. "If I start telling those stories, it will become messy, because the brother inside me will come out," he explained. He added that Puri feared his straightforward style: "Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything."

Seema has shared her side before. After losing the baby due to the trauma, Puri sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary, which she rejected. "Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, 'This ego is what is destroying you'. But what he thought was ego was just self-respect," she said in an earlier interview.

This story highlights the clash between professional respect and family wounds in Bollywood's history.