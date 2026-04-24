Annu Kapoor's sister, Seema Kapoor, was briefly married to Om Puri. Annu Kapoor has spoken about the pain this marriage caused his sister.
'Phenomenal Actor, But Failed As A Husband': Annu Kapoor On His Sister’s Troubled Marriage To Om Puri
Bollywood's Annu Kapoor regrets late Om Puri ruining sister Seema's life through betrayal during their brief marriage. "He betrayed a woman... I have no enmity, but there is regret."
- Annu Kapoor revealed sister Seema's painful marriage to Om Puri.
- Puri's affair led to Seema's miscarriage and separation.
- Kapoor respects Puri's talent but regrets sister's suffering.
- Despite past hurt, Kapoor now holds no ill will.
Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor recently opened up about a painful family chapter, praising late actor Om Puri as a genius on screen while blaming him for betraying his sister Seema Kapoor during their short marriage. In a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, he shared mixed feelings of regret and no hard feelings today. This emotional revelation has sparked interest in their past ties.
Annu Kapoor Recalls Seema Kapoor’s Painful Marriage
Annu Kapoor spoke frankly in an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan about his sister Seema's brief marriage to Om Puri in the early 1990s. The couple wed but split within months when Seema learned of Puri's affair with another woman, Nandita, while she was pregnant. This betrayal caused Seema deep pain, including the loss of her baby.
Annu Kapoor admired Puri's talent but drew a clear line at his personal actions. "Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that was a different matter. He became someone's husband, and after becoming someone's husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman's brother," Kapoor said.
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He recalled how years later, during Puri's poor health, Seema cared for him despite the hurt. "He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister," Kapoor shared, admitting his own anger towards her choice.
Annu Kapoor's Revisits Old Wounds
Today, Kapoor holds no grudge. "Today Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there, even today I pray to God for his son and for his ex wife Nandita. I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor's life was ruined, she has no support," he stated.
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Kapoor avoided full details to stay calm. "If I start telling those stories, it will become messy, because the brother inside me will come out," he explained. He added that Puri feared his straightforward style: "Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything."
Seema has shared her side before. After losing the baby due to the trauma, Puri sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary, which she rejected. "Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, 'This ego is what is destroying you'. But what he thought was ego was just self-respect," she said in an earlier interview.
This story highlights the clash between professional respect and family wounds in Bollywood's history.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Annu Kapoor's connection to Om Puri?
Why does Annu Kapoor blame Om Puri?
Annu Kapoor blames Om Puri for betraying his sister Seema during their marriage, which led to significant emotional distress and the loss of her baby.
Did Seema Kapoor and Om Puri have children?
Seema Kapoor was pregnant during her marriage to Om Puri, but tragically lost the baby due to the trauma caused by his infidelity.
Does Annu Kapoor still hold a grudge against Om Puri?
No, Annu Kapoor states he holds no enmity today and even prays for Om Puri's son and ex-wife, though he regrets the impact on his sister's life.
How did Seema Kapoor react to Om Puri's betrayal and apology?
Seema Kapoor rejected a sum of Rs 25,000 sent by Om Puri via his secretary, viewing it as a lack of genuine remorse and an insult to her self-respect.