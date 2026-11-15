Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guru Randhawa revisited early career, recording basic Facebook videos.

Friends Chandhok and Parmeet helped despite limited resources then.

Left village for family; dedicates success to early supporters.

Upcoming Delhi concert acknowledges supporters who believed in him.

Singer Guru Randhawa has revisited the difficult beginnings of his music career, remembering the friends who supported him when he had limited resources and few opportunities. Sharing old videos of himself singing on social media, the High Rated Gabru singer recalled how he and his friends struggled to record even basic Facebook videos in 2012. He also spoke about leaving his village with the determination to build a better life for his family. As he prepares for his upcoming Delhi concert, Guru dedicated his journey and success to those who believed in him long before he became a recognised name.

Guru Randhawa Recalls Struggles In 2012

Guru Randhawa took to social media to share memories from the early stages of his career, posting old singing videos and remembering the people who helped him pursue his passion.

The singer revealed that recording and sharing videos was difficult because they did not even have a suitable phone. He specifically remembered G.S. Chandhok, who arranged a camera through a friend, and Parmeet, who accompanied him on the keyboard during their recording sessions.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 1,200 In 10 Days; Beats 'Stree 2', 'Jawan'

“People see the success today, but they don’t see the nights of 2012. Back then, we didn’t even own a phone good enough to record a Facebook video. I still get emotional thinking about @gschandhok paji borrowing a camera from a friend just so we could shoot after sunset, and Parmeet sitting beside me, pouring his heart into the keyboard,” he wrote.

Guru also recalled leaving his village with a clear ambition to work hard and provide a better life for his family. He acknowledged the contribution of his friends, who continued supporting him even when he had little to offer in return.

"When I left my pind, I carried just one promise: to work until I could give my family a life they could be proud of. Every step since has been built on that promise, and on the shoulders of brothers who stood by me when I had nothing to offer in return.”

ALSO READ | Dalip Tahil Criticises Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Belonging', Says Congress Leaders 'Hovered Around Like Flies'

Guru Randhawa's Delhi Concert Dedicated To His Supporters

The singer also spoke about his upcoming performance in the national capital, revealing that his December concert holds a special meaning for him.

Guru said the preparations, including soundchecks and late-night rehearsals, are dedicated to the people who encouraged him during his early struggles. He also thanked everyone who believed in his potential when he was still trying to establish himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

“Every soundcheck and late-night practice for the December concert is for the people who raised me and believed in that boy from the pind, waheguru mehar kare. Everything I am today belongs to you guys,” he added.

Guru Randhawa is scheduled to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on December 12, 2026.

From struggling to record basic videos to performing at major venues, Guru Randhawa's latest post reflects on the people who supported him before fame. His December concert will also be an opportunity to acknowledge those who were part of his journey.