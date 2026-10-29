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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'People Have Chosen This Govt': Puneet Issar Questions Naseeruddin Shah's Selective Criticism Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Row

'People Have Chosen This Govt': Puneet Issar Questions Naseeruddin Shah's Selective Criticism Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Row

Puneet Issar has questioned Naseeruddin Shah's selective criticism of the government after the veteran actor shared a video featuring a 'Dimagi Naxal' badge.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Puneet Issar criticized Naseeruddin Shah for his government remarks.
  • Issar questioned Shah's selective criticism, ignoring other national issues.
  • He challenged Shah to contest elections, if unhappy with government.
  • Issar further questioned Shah's alleged support for anti-national groups.

Actor Puneet Issar has criticised veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his recent remarks against the government, accusing him of selective criticism and questioning why he does not speak out on issues he considers linked to national interest. Issar acknowledged Shah's stature as a senior artist and teacher but argued that the right to criticise the government should also come with a willingness to address other national issues.

Speaking to IANS, Issar said people who oppose the government could express their views freely, but he questioned what he described as their silence on individuals and groups accused of seeking to divide the country.

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Puneet Issar Questions Naseeruddin Shah's Selective Criticism

Issar described Shah as a respected artist and his senior, but said he disagreed with what he viewed as a selective approach to public commentary.

“First of all, Mr. Naseeruddin Shah is our senior; he has been our teacher, he is respected, he is a very good artist. But I just want to say that when you talk, you should not talk selectively. You have become a speaker on so many issues of the world; you sit as a mute, then you do not talk.”

Issar also questioned Shah's response to issues involving groups he described as anti-national. He said: “On one hand, you respond to everything according to the leftist ideology of the Naxalist ideology. On the other hand, you respond to everything according to the leftist ideology of the Naxalist ideology."

He further challenged Shah over his alleged support for people accused of criminal or terrorist activities, asking: "The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the JNU gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, the criminals who are in jail, If you support those people, then what happened to your being an Indian?”

'People Have Chosen This Government', Says Issar

Issar maintained that Shah had every right to criticise the government, but argued that those who oppose its policies could also contest elections and seek public support.

“So my point is that you have every right to have your own opinion, you have the right to speak against the government. But you don't like the government that has come. You get down to the ground, you fight the elections, you win, you defeat the government. This government was not made on a whim, people have chosen this government.”

He added, “They have come after choosing.”

Issar urged Shah to bring his political views before voters and contest elections if he wanted to change the government.

“So whatever is your response, whatever is your ideology, you come and stand in the elections. Fight the elections, bring your ideologies to the forefront. After winning, change the government. Who has stopped you? When there is a problem in our country, you remain silent. You don't talk about it.”

Issar reiterated his objection to what he called selective criticism, saying: “You will remain silent at that time. That is why I say that selective criticism is a very wrong thing. I say that selective criticism is a very wrong thing. When it comes to national interest, those who want to destroy our country, those who want to break our country into pieces, those who speak anti-India, why don't you raise your voice against them?”

He concluded by expressing respect for Shah while disagreeing with his public position.

“Then you become dumb, you are ridiculed. You want to support such people who want to divide our country, who want to break the country. So this is completely wrong. You are our respected leader, I respect you. You have been my head, my teacher. But you don't have the right to speak on one side.”

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Naseeruddin Shah's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

Shah made another critical remark against the government on Wednesday, sharing a video of himself speaking directly to the camera on Facebook. In the clip, he displayed a badge bearing the words “Dimagi Naxal”.

The term was linked in the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in August. Shah also referred to ongoing protests and drew parallels with earlier demonstrations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), mentioning labels such as 'anti-national' and 'tukde-tukde gang'.

The exchange has brought the two actors' contrasting views on criticism of the government and national issues into focus.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Puneet Issar criticize Naseeruddin Shah?

Puneet Issar criticized Naseeruddin Shah for his selective criticism of the government. Issar questioned why Shah speaks out against the government but remains silent on issues involving groups he believes are dividing the country.

What was Issar's main concern regarding Shah's public commentary?

Issar's main concern was Shah's perceived selective approach to public commentary. He felt Shah should address issues related to groups he described as 'anti-national' with the same vigor he criticizes the government.

What did Puneet Issar suggest Naseeruddin Shah do if he dislikes the government?

Issar suggested that if Shah dislikes the current government, he should enter politics, contest elections, and try to defeat it. He emphasized that the government was chosen by the people.

What recent remark by Naseeruddin Shah was mentioned in the article?

Shah recently made critical remarks against the government, displaying a 'Dimagi Naxal' badge in a video. He also drew parallels with past protests at JNU, mentioning 'anti-national' labels.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah Puneet Issar Dimagi Naxal
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