Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Puneet Issar criticized Naseeruddin Shah for his government remarks.

Issar questioned Shah's selective criticism, ignoring other national issues.

He challenged Shah to contest elections, if unhappy with government.

Issar further questioned Shah's alleged support for anti-national groups.

Actor Puneet Issar has criticised veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his recent remarks against the government, accusing him of selective criticism and questioning why he does not speak out on issues he considers linked to national interest. Issar acknowledged Shah's stature as a senior artist and teacher but argued that the right to criticise the government should also come with a willingness to address other national issues.

Speaking to IANS, Issar said people who oppose the government could express their views freely, but he questioned what he described as their silence on individuals and groups accused of seeking to divide the country.

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Puneet Issar Questions Naseeruddin Shah's Selective Criticism

Issar described Shah as a respected artist and his senior, but said he disagreed with what he viewed as a selective approach to public commentary.

“First of all, Mr. Naseeruddin Shah is our senior; he has been our teacher, he is respected, he is a very good artist. But I just want to say that when you talk, you should not talk selectively. You have become a speaker on so many issues of the world; you sit as a mute, then you do not talk.”

Issar also questioned Shah's response to issues involving groups he described as anti-national. He said: “On one hand, you respond to everything according to the leftist ideology of the Naxalist ideology. On the other hand, you respond to everything according to the leftist ideology of the Naxalist ideology."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Naseeruddin Shah, actor Puneet Issar says, "First of all, Naseeruddin Shah saheb is our senior. He has been our teacher, he is respected, and he is a very fine artist. But my only point is that when you speak, you should not be selective. On how many issues concerning the world and India do you remain silent, sitting quietly like a mute spectator? You single out one-sided, left-leaning and Naxal-leaning views and respond to everything from that ideological perspective. Look at these 'Tukde-Tukde' gangs and people from JNU. When it comes to convicted criminals in our country and terrorists who are currently in jail, they talk about their release and speak in their favour. If you support such people, then what does it mean to be Indian? You have every right to express your views and speak against the government. But if you do not like the government that has come to power, step into the political arena. Contest elections, win and defeat this government. This government did not come to power arbitrarily; the people of this country chose it and elected it..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

He further challenged Shah over his alleged support for people accused of criminal or terrorist activities, asking: "The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the JNU gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, The Tukde-Tukde-Gang, the criminals who are in jail, the terrorists, the criminals who are in jail, If you support those people, then what happened to your being an Indian?”

'People Have Chosen This Government', Says Issar

Issar maintained that Shah had every right to criticise the government, but argued that those who oppose its policies could also contest elections and seek public support.

“So my point is that you have every right to have your own opinion, you have the right to speak against the government. But you don't like the government that has come. You get down to the ground, you fight the elections, you win, you defeat the government. This government was not made on a whim, people have chosen this government.”

He added, “They have come after choosing.”

Issar urged Shah to bring his political views before voters and contest elections if he wanted to change the government.

“So whatever is your response, whatever is your ideology, you come and stand in the elections. Fight the elections, bring your ideologies to the forefront. After winning, change the government. Who has stopped you? When there is a problem in our country, you remain silent. You don't talk about it.”

Issar reiterated his objection to what he called selective criticism, saying: “You will remain silent at that time. That is why I say that selective criticism is a very wrong thing. I say that selective criticism is a very wrong thing. When it comes to national interest, those who want to destroy our country, those who want to break our country into pieces, those who speak anti-India, why don't you raise your voice against them?”

He concluded by expressing respect for Shah while disagreeing with his public position.

“Then you become dumb, you are ridiculed. You want to support such people who want to divide our country, who want to break the country. So this is completely wrong. You are our respected leader, I respect you. You have been my head, my teacher. But you don't have the right to speak on one side.”

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Naseeruddin Shah's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

Shah made another critical remark against the government on Wednesday, sharing a video of himself speaking directly to the camera on Facebook. In the clip, he displayed a badge bearing the words “Dimagi Naxal”.

The term was linked in the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in August. Shah also referred to ongoing protests and drew parallels with earlier demonstrations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), mentioning labels such as 'anti-national' and 'tukde-tukde gang'.

The exchange has brought the two actors' contrasting views on criticism of the government and national issues into focus.

(With inputs from IANS)