Bobby stated that such situations are not exclusive to celebrities, but public attention intensifies for well-known families. He emphasized that people often record difficult moments without considering the emotional impact on those involved.
'People Don't Understand Family Pain': Bobby Deol Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Reaction During Dharmendra's Illness
Bobby Deol has reacted to Sunny Deol's clash with paparazzi during Dharmendra's illness, urging people to respect families' emotions during difficult times.
- Bobby Deol addressed Sunny's paparazzi confrontation after father's passing.
- He stressed personal moments deserve public sensitivity and respect.
- Bobby reflected on losing his father, feeling his constant presence.
- Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away November 2025, aged 89.
Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra's illness and subsequent passing left his family, friends and millions of fans deeply saddened. During the actor's health battle, Sunny Deol's visible anger towards paparazzi became a major talking point. Months after his father's demise, Bobby Deol has finally addressed the controversy and shared his perspective on the sensitive issue.
Bobby Deol Breaks His Silence
In a recent conversation with Zoom, Bobby Deol revealed that he does not wish to dwell extensively on the matter, stressing that such situations are not exclusive to celebrity families.
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He explained that because his family is well-known, public attention naturally becomes more intense. However, he pointed out that similar situations occur in ordinary households as well.
Bobby said that whenever families go through difficult times, people often record videos and upload them on social media without considering the emotional impact on those involved. According to him, many fail to recognise what individuals and their loved ones are experiencing during such painful moments.
The actor further emphasised that people need to be more sensitive and respectful towards those facing personal hardships.
Bobby Reflects on Losing His Father
Bobby also spoke candidly about coping with the loss of his father. He admitted that while such moments are a part of life, preparing oneself for them is never easy.
Describing the period as extremely challenging, Bobby said he continues to maintain a positive outlook despite the pain.
In an emotional moment, he shared that he still feels his father's presence everywhere. Bobby said he believes his father's love, energy and blessings continue to surround him. He added that he is convinced his father is watching over him and feels proud of him.
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Dharmendra Passed Away at the Age of 89
Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. His death came as a huge shock to the film industry and countless admirers across the world.
The legendary actor reportedly died due to age-related health complications. His final rites were attended by close family members.
Dharmendra's Final Film
Tributes poured in from across the film fraternity, political circles and fans who admired the actor's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema spanning several decades.
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Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, was released after his demise.
Bobby Deol's Upcoming Projects
On the professional front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Bandar, which released in cinemas on June 5, 2026.
He will next appear in the upcoming film Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The film's trailer has already been released, and Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Bobby Deol's perspective on the paparazzi incident involving his family?
How is Bobby Deol coping with the loss of his father?
He described the period as challenging but maintains a positive outlook despite the pain. Bobby feels his father's love and blessings still surround him, believing his father watches over him and is proud.
When did Dharmendra pass away and what was his age?
Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. His death reportedly resulted from age-related health complications, shocking the film industry and admirers.
What was Dharmendra's final film?
Dharmendra's final film, 'Ikkis,' was released after his demise. Tributes poured in from across the film fraternity and political circles for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.