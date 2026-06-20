Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'People Don't Understand Family Pain': Bobby Deol Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Reaction During Dharmendra's Illness

'People Don't Understand Family Pain': Bobby Deol Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Reaction During Dharmendra's Illness

Bobby Deol has reacted to Sunny Deol's clash with paparazzi during Dharmendra's illness, urging people to respect families' emotions during difficult times.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bobby Deol addressed Sunny's paparazzi confrontation after father's passing.
  • He stressed personal moments deserve public sensitivity and respect.
  • Bobby reflected on losing his father, feeling his constant presence.
  • Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away November 2025, aged 89.

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra's illness and subsequent passing left his family, friends and millions of fans deeply saddened. During the actor's health battle, Sunny Deol's visible anger towards paparazzi became a major talking point. Months after his father's demise, Bobby Deol has finally addressed the controversy and shared his perspective on the sensitive issue.

Bobby Deol Breaks His Silence

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Bobby Deol revealed that he does not wish to dwell extensively on the matter, stressing that such situations are not exclusive to celebrity families.

ALSO READ | Johnny Lever Joins Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar Show, Fans Cheer Epic Comedy Reunion

He explained that because his family is well-known, public attention naturally becomes more intense. However, he pointed out that similar situations occur in ordinary households as well.

Bobby said that whenever families go through difficult times, people often record videos and upload them on social media without considering the emotional impact on those involved. According to him, many fail to recognise what individuals and their loved ones are experiencing during such painful moments.

The actor further emphasised that people need to be more sensitive and respectful towards those facing personal hardships.

Bobby Reflects on Losing His Father

Bobby also spoke candidly about coping with the loss of his father. He admitted that while such moments are a part of life, preparing oneself for them is never easy.

Describing the period as extremely challenging, Bobby said he continues to maintain a positive outlook despite the pain.

In an emotional moment, he shared that he still feels his father's presence everywhere. Bobby said he believes his father's love, energy and blessings continue to surround him. He added that he is convinced his father is watching over him and feels proud of him.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Drives 2026 Box Office Growth As Earnings Rise 12% Year-On-Year

Dharmendra Passed Away at the Age of 89

Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. His death came as a huge shock to the film industry and countless admirers across the world.

The legendary actor reportedly died due to age-related health complications. His final rites were attended by close family members.

Dharmendra's Final Film

Tributes poured in from across the film fraternity, political circles and fans who admired the actor's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema spanning several decades.

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor Team Loses Rs 1.35 Crore Diamond Earrings During New York Met Gala

Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, was released after his demise.

Bobby Deol's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Bandar, which released in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

He will next appear in the upcoming film Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The film's trailer has already been released, and Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Bobby Deol's perspective on the paparazzi incident involving his family?

Bobby stated that such situations are not exclusive to celebrities, but public attention intensifies for well-known families. He emphasized that people often record difficult moments without considering the emotional impact on those involved.

How is Bobby Deol coping with the loss of his father?

He described the period as challenging but maintains a positive outlook despite the pain. Bobby feels his father's love and blessings still surround him, believing his father watches over him and is proud.

When did Dharmendra pass away and what was his age?

Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. His death reportedly resulted from age-related health complications, shocking the film industry and admirers.

What was Dharmendra's final film?

Dharmendra's final film, 'Ikkis,' was released after his demise. Tributes poured in from across the film fraternity and political circles for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Dharmendra Illness
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'People Don't Understand Family Pain': Bobby Deol Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Reaction During Dharmendra's Illness
'People Don't Understand Family Pain': Bobby Deol Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Reaction During Dharmendra's Illness
Celebrities
Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting? Fans Spot ‘Baby Bump’ In Viral Video With Raj Nidimoru
Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting? Fans Spot ‘Baby Bump’ In Viral Video With Raj Nidimoru
Celebrities
Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik
Raghav Juyal’s Dark The Paradise Look Stuns Fans, Actor Unveils Fierce Vikram Maalik
Celebrities
Johnny Lever Joins Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar Show, Fans Cheer Epic Comedy Reunion
Johnny Lever Joins Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar Show, Fans Cheer Epic Comedy Reunion
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget