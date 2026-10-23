‘Peechhe Ka Yaad Rakh Lena’: Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Again Against Inappropriate Shots

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan urged paparazzi to respect privacy at IIFA 2027.

He reiterated concerns about intrusive photos of female actors.

Khan previously voiced similar concerns on Bigg Boss, Koffee.

Salman Khan once again urged paparazzi to respect celebrities’ privacy and avoid taking inappropriate photographs, particularly of female actors. At the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, the actor repeated his message to photographers, reminding them to be mindful of the pictures they take.

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Salman Khan Repeats Message To Paparazzi At IIFA 2027

Salman's remarks echoed his earlier comments on Bigg Boss 20, where he criticised photographers for taking intrusive pictures of actors, especially women, from behind or focusing on their legs.

As cameras flashed during his appearance at the IIFA event, Salman said, “Peechhe ka yaad rakh lena. Itni izzat toh de hi sakte ho sab log."

Salman Khan once again warned the paparazzi today, saying, "Peechhe ka yaad rakhna," a clear warning against taking back shots of actresses. There’s a different level of fear when Salman speaks in Bollywood. Everyone knows to listen. 🔥 https://t.co/k6G26rSpsk — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 22, 2026

Salman Khan Had Schooled Paps Earlier On 'Bigg Boss 20'

A couple of weeks back, on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan had questioned why such inappropriate photographs were taken when some celebrities were visibly uncomfortable with the practice. Referring to examples involving actors such as Sai Manjrekar and Neha Dhupia, he urged women who objected to such photography to speak up.

“The paparazzi are like, ‘Ye tangon ka shot mil jaye.’ And the one behind se jo shot leta hai, which none of the heroines or girls like. There must be a few jo bolti hongi ki haan, le lo, I don’t mind. But unka kya, jinko ye achha nahi lagta?” Salman had said.

He also questioned the wider practice of paying for celebrity sightings and criticised the use of intrusive camera angles in the pursuit of attention and publicity.

Salman Khan Speaks About Paparazzi Culture On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Salman reiterated his views last week when he appeared on the season premiere of Koffee With Karan 9 on JioHotstar. Speaking about the changing culture surrounding celebrity photography, he said that the arrival of public relations teams had encouraged people to pay for sightings.

“Ever since PR has come, people pay for sightings. I was speaking for people who don’t want it. Those are bad angles. Whoever came up with the idea of a phone camera has ruined our lives. ‘Guess who’ always used to bother me,” the actor said.