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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Peechhe Ka Yaad Rakh Lena’: Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Again Against Inappropriate Shots

‘Peechhe Ka Yaad Rakh Lena’: Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Again Against Inappropriate Shots

Salman Khan repeats his warning to paparazzi at the IIFA 2027 press conference. He urged photographers to avoid inappropriate angles and respect celebrities.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan urged paparazzi to respect privacy at IIFA 2027.
  • He reiterated concerns about intrusive photos of female actors.
  • Khan previously voiced similar concerns on Bigg Boss, Koffee.

Salman Khan once again urged paparazzi to respect celebrities’ privacy and avoid taking inappropriate photographs, particularly of female actors. At the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, the actor repeated his message to photographers, reminding them to be mindful of the pictures they take.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Reunite At IIFA 2027 Event; Share A Warm Hug: WATCH

Salman Khan Repeats Message To Paparazzi At IIFA 2027

Salman's remarks echoed his earlier comments on Bigg Boss 20, where he criticised photographers for taking intrusive pictures of actors, especially women, from behind or focusing on their legs.

As cameras flashed during his appearance at the IIFA event, Salman said, “Peechhe ka yaad rakh lena. Itni izzat toh de hi sakte ho sab log."

Salman Khan Had Schooled Paps Earlier On 'Bigg Boss 20'

A couple of weeks back, on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan had questioned why such inappropriate photographs were taken when some celebrities were visibly uncomfortable with the practice. Referring to examples involving actors such as Sai Manjrekar and Neha Dhupia, he urged women who objected to such photography to speak up.

“The paparazzi are like, ‘Ye tangon ka shot mil jaye.’ And the one behind se jo shot leta hai, which none of the heroines or girls like. There must be a few jo bolti hongi ki haan, le lo, I don’t mind. But unka kya, jinko ye achha nahi lagta?” Salman had said.

He also questioned the wider practice of paying for celebrity sightings and criticised the use of intrusive camera angles in the pursuit of attention and publicity.

Salman Khan Speaks About Paparazzi Culture On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Salman reiterated his views last week when he appeared on the season premiere of Koffee With Karan 9 on JioHotstar. Speaking about the changing culture surrounding celebrity photography, he said that the arrival of public relations teams had encouraged people to pay for sightings.

“Ever since PR has come, people pay for sightings. I was speaking for people who don’t want it. Those are bad angles. Whoever came up with the idea of a phone camera has ruined our lives. ‘Guess who’ always used to bother me,” the actor said.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salman Khan's main message to the paparazzi?

Salman Khan urged paparazzi to respect celebrity privacy and avoid taking inappropriate photographs, particularly of female actors. He emphasized being mindful of the pictures they capture, especially avoiding shots from behind or focusing on legs.

Where did Salman Khan reiterate his message about paparazzi recently?

Salman Khan repeated his message at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. He had previously voiced similar concerns on 'Bigg Boss 20' and 'Koffee With Karan 9'.

What specific types of photography does Salman Khan criticize?

He criticizes paparazzi for taking intrusive pictures of actors from behind or focusing on their legs, especially when celebrities are visibly uncomfortable. He also dislikes 'bad angles' and how phone cameras have impacted privacy.

How does Salman Khan view the role of PR in celebrity photography?

Salman noted that since PR teams have become involved, people pay for celebrity sightings, which he believes has encouraged more intrusive photography. He spoke against this practice, especially for those who don't want it.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 IIFA 2027
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