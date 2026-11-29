Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pedro Pascal revealed deep grief over his mother's suicide.

He worried for her safety, living continents apart.

Therapy vital for processing grief and childhood separation.

Experiencing pain taught him value of seeking help.

Hollywood Actor actor Pedro Pascal became emotional as he opened up about losing his mother to suicide and his personal journey with mental health. During a recent interview with The New York Times, as reported by PEOPLE magazine, the Avengers: Doomsday and The Last of Us star recalled the painful years leading up to her passing in 2000, when he was just 24 years old. Pascal, now 51, spoke honestly about the deep grief he carried, the fear he felt while living continents apart from her, and why asking for professional help through therapy has been vital throughout most of his adult life.

Remembering His Mother's Struggles

Pascal’s mother, Veronica Pascal Ureta, died in 2000. Looking back at her life, the actor shared that she had gone through many hardships, including leaving her home country of Chile and raising two children in a foreign land. She eventually moved back to Chile while Pascal was struggling to find steady acting work in the United States.

Recalling how badly he wanted to bring her to live with him in the US, Pascal admitted he constantly worried about her safety. “There were years leading up to it where she felt in peril to me. And this was my ultimate fear,” he told the outlet, as cited by PEOPLE. “We were separated by continents, and I was desperately trying to get a job. Trying to get a TV series that would mean that I could pay for my mother to come live with me in the States.” Despite all the challenges she faced, Pascal remembered her fondly as a caring parent, saying, “She had kids very, very young, but she was a good mom.”

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During the conversation, Pascal broke down in tears while talking about emotional pain and grief. He shared that experiencing such heavy emotions firsthand helped him truly understand what others go through, and taught him the value of reaching out for support. “I just have nothing but compassion for that, and I also understand it,” he said. “I know exactly what it feels like. And what I’ve done is ask for help.”

Childhood Separation And Therapy

According to PEOPLE, Pascal also revealed in another interview with The New York Times that he has relied on therapy for much of his adult life as he continues to process his early childhood experiences. When he was still an infant, his parents had to go into hiding during political turmoil in Chile, leaving Pascal and his elder sister in the care of relatives for six months. The family later moved to San Antonio, Texas, before settling in Southern California.

Pascal shared that he has spoken to medical professionals about that early separation from his mother while seeking treatment for long-standing sleep issues. “I’ve been in therapy for most of my adult life, on and off,” he explained. “You feel like you make a lot of progress, and you slip back a lot, too. All of these things are so nonlinear.”

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About Pedro Pascal

Over the years, Pedro Pascal has become one of Hollywood's most popular actors through acclaimed series such as Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. On the big screen, he has starred in notable films including The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Gladiator II, Materialists, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where he debuted as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. Looking ahead, Pascal has a busy slate of releases, starting with director Tony Gilroy’s drama Behemoth!—in which he plays a cellist confronting his past, releasing in theatres on December 4. He will also return as Reed Richards in Marvel’s mega-crossover Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theatres on December 18, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)