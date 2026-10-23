Pawan Singh Wants To Work With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Makes Big Offer On 'Rise & Fall 2'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan promised film, web series, and song projects.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is once again making headlines, this time for his interaction with television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the reality show Rise & Fall Season 2. During his guest appearance on the show, Pawan offered to work with Priyanka on upcoming projects, including a film, a web series and a song. The actress readily accepted his offer.

Pawan, who enjoys a strong fan following in Bhojpuri cinema, had recently expressed his desire to work with his former girlfriend and actress Akshara Singh during a Navratri event. Now, his latest interaction with Priyanka has caught viewers’ attention.

Pawan Singh Offers To Work With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 16 and television shows, is currently participating in the second season of Rise & Fall. During his guest appearance, Pawan spoke to Priyanka about her acting career and asked whether she would like to work with him.

The 40-year-old Bhojpuri star asked her in Bhojpuri, “Hamre saath kaam karbu?”[Will you work with me?]. Priyanka, 30, enthusiastically responded, “Karbu,” agreeing to the offer. She added, “Tell me, is that even something you need to ask? Of course!”

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Pawan Singh Promises Film, Web Series And Song

Following Priyanka’s positive response, fellow contestant Manish Kashyap jokingly suggested that she should feature in a powerful Bhojpuri song about extortion. Pawan then told Priyanka that he would work with her on a film, a web series and a song. His offer suggested that their collaboration could extend across multiple formats rather than being limited to a single project.

Priyanka also spoke about her experience of working with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. The two had worked together as mentors on the 2026 reality show Battleground Season 2.

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Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She began her career in modelling and music videos at the age of 16 before gaining recognition in the television industry through the show Udaariyaan in 2021.

She later participated in Bigg Boss 16 and went on to appear in projects including the web series Dus June Ki Raat (2024). She has also been associated with Naagin 7. Priyanka is currently appearing on Rise & Fall Season 2, where Pawan Singh’s offer has added another talking point to the show.

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Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise & Fall Season 2 streams on Prime Video. New episodes are released daily at 12 PM.