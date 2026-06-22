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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPawan Singh’s 10-Year-Old Bhojpuri Song Breaks Record, Hits 800 Mn Views On YouTube

Pawan Singh’s 10-Year-Old Bhojpuri Song Breaks Record, Hits 800 Mn Views On YouTube

Pawan Singh is in the spotlight as his decade-old Bhojpuri song crosses 800 million YouTube views, continuing to remain hugely popular among fans across India.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry captivated viewers.

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is once again in the spotlight as one of his songs has crossed an impressive 800 million views on YouTube. The track, despite being over a decade old, continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans across India.

‘Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya’ Breaks Records

The song Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya, released 10 years ago on the Worldwide Records Bhojpuri YouTube channel, has become a timeless hit. Even today, it remains a staple at weddings and festive celebrations, with its catchy beats and lively lyrics getting audiences on their feet instantly.

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The on-screen chemistry between Pawan Singh and actress Kajal Raghwani has played a major role in the song’s enduring appeal. Kajal’s graceful appearance in a blue saree and black blouse, along with her expressive dance moves, adds charm to every frame. Pawan Singh’s energetic presence and romantic pairing with Kajal continue to captivate viewers even years after release.

Voices, Music And Film That Made It Iconic

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, while the lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh. The music, composed by Madhukar Anand, has been widely praised for its infectious rhythm and mass appeal. 

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Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya is part of the film Bhojpuri Raja, produced by Sudhir Singh. The film also features actors like Umesh Singh and Brijesh Tripathi, adding further depth to the project.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which film does 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' belong to, and who produced it?

'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' is part of the film 'Bhojpuri Raja.' The film, which also features actors like Umesh Singh and Brijesh Tripathi, was produced by Sudhir Singh.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Pawan Singh YouTube Old Bhojpuri Song
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