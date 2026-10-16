Pawan Singh May Enter Rise And Fall 2; His Emotional Season 1 Promise Resurfaces | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Singh may return for Rise and Fall Season 2.

He left Season 1 due to commitments, promising return.

His potential comeback could alter current season's power dynamics.

Pawan Singh could be heading back to the Tower in Rise and Fall Season 2, months after his unexpected exit from the first season. The Bhojpuri actor and politician had left the show midway due to personal commitments, but his emotional promise to return whenever the contestants remembered him has now resurfaced. According to sources cited by India Today, Singh may be preparing for a surprise comeback in the ongoing season. While there is no official confirmation yet, his possible return could shake up the current power equations. With alliances changing and contestants fighting for control, Singh's entry could also revive his unfinished story from Season 1.

Pawan Singh's Possible Return

According to India Today, Pawan Singh could make a surprise entry into Rise and Fall Season 2. The former Ruler's return would come at a crucial point, with the competition already seeing major changes. Singh had exited the first season because of personal commitments. During his departure, he left the contestants with a promise that has now gained renewed attention: “Whenever you remember me, I will return.”

ALSO READ | ‘I Am Not Worthy’: Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana'

His first-season journey also featured several personal interactions with fellow contestants. He shared a particularly close friendship with Dhanashree Verma, while his conversations and camaraderie with other housemates gave viewers a glimpse of his personality away from his professional life.

ALSO READ | ‘Bhagwan Unka Bhala Kare’: Nana Patekar’s Son Malhar Breaks Silence On Tanushree Dutta’s ‘Evil Dead’ Remark

What's Happening In Season 2?

The second season has already witnessed several twists. Tej Pratap exited the show citing legal complications, while Kaira Anu and Raj Grover were eliminated from the competition. The Workers have also begun challenging the Rulers, leading to changing loyalties and sharper competition inside the Tower. The possibility of Singh returning could add another layer to the existing power struggle, particularly given his experience as a former Ruler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo)

Niharika Tiwari recently made history as the season's first female Ultimate Ruler after defeating Swara Bhasker in the “Delivering Apna Pan” challenge.

Rise And Fall 2 Contestants And Streaming Details

Niharika Tiwari and Swara Bhasker are joined in the Penthouse by Shehzad Poonawalla, Irina Rudakova and wildcard contestant Rishabh Jaiswal, who are currently playing as Rulers. The Basement, meanwhile, has Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap and Kajal Raghwani, along with wildcards Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik as Workers.

Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall Season 2 streams on Amazon MX Player at 12 pm. With no official word on Pawan Singh's comeback yet, viewers will have to wait and see whether his Season 1 promise finally brings him back to the Tower.