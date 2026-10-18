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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 By UP Court In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case

Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 By UP Court In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case

Pawan Singh has been fined Rs 3,000 by a Ballia court after missing a hearing in wife Jyoti Singh’s interim maintenance case. The next hearing is on November 12.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pawan Singh fined Rs 3,000 for skipping court hearing.
  • His lawyer cited mother's illness; next hearing November 12.
  • Wife Jyoti alleged abuse, infidelity, and police removal.

Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh has been fined Rs 3,000 by a court in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, during proceedings in his ongoing marital dispute with wife Jyoti Singh. The fine was imposed after he failed to attend a scheduled hearing in a case related to Jyoti’s interim maintenance plea. His lawyer said the actor could not appear in court because his mother, Pratima Devi, was unwell.

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Why Was Pawan Singh Fined By The Court?

Pawan Singh’s divorce case was scheduled for a hearing on Saturday before the court of Additional Principal Judge Kamala Pati Prajapati at the family court in Ballia. The proceedings concerned an application filed by Jyoti Singh seeking interim maintenance.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Pawan Singh’s advocate, Harivansh Singh, said the actor was unable to attend because of his mother’s health. The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 and scheduled the next hearing for November 12.

The legal dispute between Pawan and Jyoti Singh has been ongoing for around four years. Jyoti filed a maintenance petition at the Ballia family court on April 22, 2022. The couple married on March 6, 2018.

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Jyoti Singh’s Allegations Against Pawan Singh

The couple have also made headlines amid a series of public disagreements. They were seen together during the Bihar elections, but later appeared to go their separate ways again.

In 2025, Jyoti Singh visited Pawan Singh’s residence in Lucknow, where police reportedly arrived to remove her from the property. She alleged that her husband had filed a police complaint against her, triggering a major commotion at the residence.

Jyoti also accused Pawan Singh of taking another woman to a hotel during election campaigning. According to a report by Hindustan Times, she questioned his public claims of serving society and seeking justice, saying, "Ye samaj ki seva karenge? Ye Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauran apni patni ka istemal aur fir dusri ladkiyon ke lekar hotel gaye aur ab ye Pawan Singh insaaf karenge?"

The allegations form part of the wider public dispute between the couple as their legal proceedings continue.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Pawan Singh fined by the court?

Pawan Singh was fined Rs 3,000 for failing to attend a scheduled hearing in his marital dispute case. His lawyer cited his mother's illness as the reason for his absence.

What was the specific matter being heard in court?

The hearing concerned an application filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh, seeking interim maintenance. It was part of their ongoing legal dispute.

What allegations has Jyoti Singh made against Pawan Singh?

Jyoti Singh alleged that Pawan Singh called the police to remove her from his Lucknow residence. She also accused him of taking another woman to a hotel during election campaigning.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh BALLIA UTTAR PRADESH Jyoti Singh Pawan Singh Divorce Case
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