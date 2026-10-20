Pawan Singh Calls Ex-Girlfriend Akshara Singh 'Mera Babu', Wife Jyoti Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their turbulent past included Akshara's harassment allegations.

The turbulent history between Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and ex-girlfriend and actor Akshara Singh has returned to the limelight with fresh drama. Following years of ugly public spats and mudslinging, Pawan left fans stunned by offering an open apology to his former girlfriend during a live stage show in Munger, Bihar.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the actor affectionately addressing Akshara as his "babu" and "beta" right in front of a cheering crowd. The viral moment did not go down well with his wife, Jyoti Singh, who took to social media to take a scathing dig at her husband's public antics.

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Jyoti Singh Reacts To Pawan Singh's On-Stage Apology

Wasting no time in expressing her displeasure, Jyoti Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share a cryptic yet sharp post.

Poking fun at Pawan's public display of affection towards his ex-girlfriend, she wrote, "Wah re Rajputana swabhiman [Wow, what immense Rajput pride]". Making her sarcasm crystal clear, Jyoti teamed the post with laughing and clapping emojis in her caption.

While she chose not to take any direct names, netizens and Bhojpuri fans instantly connected the dots, viewing it as a direct hit at the 'Power Star' for compromising his self-respect on a public platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoti P Singh (@jyotipsingh999)

Pawan Singh Apologises To Akshara Singh And Her Parents

During a live stage performance at the Durga Puja Mahotsav in Kalyanpur, located in Bihar’s Munger district, Pawan Singh openly addressed his past bitterness with Akshara Singh and extended an emotional apology to her and her family.

Speaking from the stage, Pawan told the massive crowd, "Akshara Singh is my babu, she is my child. Her father is like an elder brother to me, and her mother is like my sister-in-law (bhabhi). If Akshara's parents ever felt hurt or distressed because of me, I apologise to them from the bottom of my heart. I bow down and offer my respects to them."

What Is The Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh Controversy?

For the unversed, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh share a complicated and turbulent past marked by an ugly breakup and a string of bitter public allegations. The duo, who once shared sizzling on-screen chemistry, starred in several blockbuster Bhojpuri films and music videos together and were in a serious relationship for a long time. However, their bond went downhill after Pawan unexpectedly tied the knot with Jyoti Singh, bringing an abrupt end to their courtship.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahika Music World (@mahikamusic1)

Following their split, Akshara levelled serious accusations against Pawan, alleging mental harassment, domestic violence, death threats, and concerted attempts to ruin her acting career in the Bhojpuri industry. In several explosive interviews, the actress laid bare the details of their relationship, making shocking claims that sent shockwaves through regional entertainment circles.

Interestingly, when reports of marital discord and impending divorce proceedings between Pawan Singh and his wife, Jyoti Singh, surfaced, Akshara had openly extended her support to Jyoti, creating headlines across social media.