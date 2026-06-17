Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Kalyan visited young fan Niranjan, fulfilling his wish.

He offered financial aid, prasadam, comforting Niranjan and parents.

Kalyan spent time, prayed for health, and found inspiration.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan fulfilled the wish of a young fan battling a rare disease by visiting his house in Hanumakonda town of Telangana on Wednesday. Niranjan, confined to his bed due to a rare genetic disease with no signs of growth, wished to meet him as his last desire.

The Jana Sena leader personally visited his house and met him to fulfil his desire.

According to the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, along with financial support, he gave Niranjan divine temple prasadam.

Pawan Kalyan sat beside the 17-year-old Niranjan on his bed, held his hand and took selfies to cheer him up.

The actor-politician spoke with the parents, Ponugoti Rangopal and Manasa, and inquired about Niranjan's health condition. He inquired about the treatment and what could be done to save him. He encouraged the family members to stay strong, saying that God's blessings are with the child.

An emotional Pawan Kalyan spent a lot of time with him. Upon entering the house, seeing his fan in a condition where he couldn't even stand, he was deeply moved. He sat on his bed and embraced him affectionately. He kissed his forehead and gently stroked him. He was touched by Niranjan's words that he had been his fan since childhood.

Pawan Kalyan fondly looked at videos and photos of dances of Niranjan when he used to imitate the actor when he was healthy.

The Deputy CM provided the Tirumala temple’s tirtha prasadam and wished for God's blessings. He provided financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for medical expenses.

When Niranjan’s parents told him that they used to work at the Kakatiya Hospital canteen in the past, he directed Jana Sena Telangana state leaders to set up a canteen to improve their livelihood.

Later, the Deputy CM performed a special puja at the famous Bhadrakali temple in Warangal for Niranjan's health.

“Dear Niranjan, your strength is greater than your struggle. I look forward to seeing you healthy, smiling, and stronger than ever very soon,” Pawan Kalyan posted on X.

“A few days ago, I came across a video of Niranjan from Hanumakonda, Warangal, who is bravely battling a rare disease and had expressed a heartfelt wish to meet me. Today, I had the privilege of visiting him and spending time with him and his family. I went there believing I was fulfilling his wish. But it was Niranjan who left me inspired. His courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity are truly remarkable,” said the Jana Sena leader.

He thanked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state government and police for their support and coordination.

Pawan Kalyan also thanked Jana Sena leaders and workers from Telangana for their immense affection and warmth.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)