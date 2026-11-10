Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Anna Konidala Deactivates Instagram After 13-Year Marriage Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anna Konidala deactivated Instagram following separation from Pawan Kalyan.

Couple announced their separation after thirteen years of marriage.

Joint statement emphasized mutual understanding, respect, and co-parenting.

Anna Konidala appears to have deactivated her Instagram account shortly after announcing her separation from Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan. The couple confirmed on Monday night, that they had decided to part ways after 13 years of marriage. Anna had been active on the platform in recent months, sharing family moments, personal updates and glimpses of her life with the actor-politician.

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Anna Konidala's Instagram Account No Longer Accessible

Anna's Instagram account profile appears to have become unavailable following the couple’s separation announcement. She had regularly shared updates with her followers, including photographs with her family and posts about Pawan Kalyan’s health after his shoulder surgery.

(Image Source: Instagram)

In recent months, she had also spoken about adopting the Konidala surname after marrying Pawan Kalyan in 2013. In September, she shared a birthday message for the actor-politician as he turned 55. Earlier, she had requested fans to address her by her married surname.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan had welcomed Anna to Instagram in March this year. Sharing a screenshot of her account, he wrote, "A warm welcome to Instagram, dear @Anna.Konidala Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

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Pawan Kalyan And Anna Konidala Announce Separation

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala announced their decision to separate through a joint statement issued on Monday night. They said the decision had been taken with mutual understanding and respect after spending a significant part of their lives together.

The statement read, "After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect."

They further said, "Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority."

The couple also requested understanding and privacy as they navigate this personal transition, while thanking those who had supported them over the years.