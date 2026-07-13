Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Doctors diagnosed rotator cuff injury, requiring months recovery.

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor, is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery at a Mumbai hospital. The actor-politician is said to be in stable condition, with doctors advising him to take adequate rest before beginning rehabilitation.

Following the procedure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Pawan Kalyan at the hospital to enquire about his health. He later shared an update on both social media and while speaking to the media, wishing the Jana Sena Party chief a speedy recovery.

Chandrababu Naidu Visits Pawan Kalyan

Sharing a photograph from his visit on X, Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "I met Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai today. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery."

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Naidu expressed confidence that Pawan Kalyan would recover soon. He also revealed that doctors have advised the Deputy Chief Minister to take three weeks of complete rest, after which he will begin physiotherapy. Naidu added that Pawan had been dealing with the shoulder issue for quite some time before opting for surgery.

Why Did Pawan Kalyan Need Surgery?

Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. According to the hospital's medical bulletin released a day later, he had sustained a rotator cuff injury in his right shoulder.

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Doctors diagnosed major tears in the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendons, along with an avulsion fracture of the greater tuberosity bone. The surgery was successfully performed by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

While the procedure was successful, doctors have indicated that a full recovery is expected to take up to four months, with rehabilitation playing a crucial role in his return to normal activities.