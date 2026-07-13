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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPawan Kalyan Health Update: Chandrababu Naidu Visits Mumbai Hospital, Says Deputy CM Is Recovering Well

Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Chandrababu Naidu Visits Mumbai Hospital, Says Deputy CM Is Recovering Well

Pawan Kalyan underwent a successful shoulder surgery in Mumbai. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited him at the hospital after doctors recommended him three weeks of rest.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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  • Doctors diagnosed rotator cuff injury, requiring months recovery.

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor, is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery at a Mumbai hospital. The actor-politician is said to be in stable condition, with doctors advising him to take adequate rest before beginning rehabilitation.

Following the procedure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Pawan Kalyan at the hospital to enquire about his health. He later shared an update on both social media and while speaking to the media, wishing the Jana Sena Party chief a speedy recovery.

Chandrababu Naidu Visits Pawan Kalyan

Sharing a photograph from his visit on X, Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "I met Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai today. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery."

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Naidu expressed confidence that Pawan Kalyan would recover soon. He also revealed that doctors have advised the Deputy Chief Minister to take three weeks of complete rest, after which he will begin physiotherapy. Naidu added that Pawan had been dealing with the shoulder issue for quite some time before opting for surgery.

Why Did Pawan Kalyan Need Surgery?

Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. According to the hospital's medical bulletin released a day later, he had sustained a rotator cuff injury in his right shoulder.

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Doctors diagnosed major tears in the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendons, along with an avulsion fracture of the greater tuberosity bone. The surgery was successfully performed by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

While the procedure was successful, doctors have indicated that a full recovery is expected to take up to four months, with rehabilitation playing a crucial role in his return to normal activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which doctor performed Pawan Kalyan's shoulder surgery?

The successful surgery was performed by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Pawan Kalyan Andhra Pradesh CM MUMBAI
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