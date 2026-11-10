Pawan Kalyan Announces Separation From Third Wife Anna Konidala

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Konidala mutually decided to divorce.

They will remain friends, prioritizing children's well-being and upbringing.

Kalyan had previously denied divorce rumors in July 2023.

This marks the Deputy CM's third marriage ending.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Konidala, have mutually decided to end their marriage. The Deputy Chief Minister’s office announced the decision in an official statement. It said the two had reached the decision together, in a spirit of mutual understanding and respect, after sharing many years of their lives.

Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidala Announce Separation

The statement underscored that the divorce does not mean the end of their bond and that they will remain on friendly terms and continue raising their children together.

“After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

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They also asked supporters, fans, and the public to give them space during this transition and to respond with sensitivity and kindness.

“During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey,” the statement concluded.

In July 2023, Pawan put an end to divorce rumours by sharing a picture of himself with his wife. At the time, the speculation had intensified after her absence from his nephew Varun Tej’s engagement.

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Pawan Kalyan’s Personal Life

Anna is Pawan Kalyan’s third wife. He married Nandini in 1997, but the marriage ended shortly thereafter. In 2009, he married actor and model Renu Desai. They separated in 2012 and share two children, a son named Akira Nandan and a daughter named Aadhya.

He married Anna, who is originally from Russia, in 2013. They have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.