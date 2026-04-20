Days Of Our Lives Star Patrick Muldoon Passes Away At 57; Cause Of Death Confirmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Patrick Muldoon, known for

Muldoon passed away unexpectedly following a heart attack at age 57.

He transitioned from USC football athlete to acting after college.

His notable roles included Austin Reed on

Hollywood is mourning the sudden loss of actor Patrick Muldoon, best known for his memorable roles in Days Of Our Lives and the cult sci-fi hit Starship Troopers.

According to Deadline, the actor passed away on Sunday morning. He was 57.

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How Did Patrick Muldoon Die?

As reported by Deadline, Patrick Muldoon passed away following a heart attack. The actor had remained active in the industry in recent years, making his sudden death all the more unexpected for those close to him and his fans worldwide.

His passing marks the end of a career that spanned television, film, and production work across multiple decades.

From USC Athlete To Hollywood Actor

Born on 27 September 1968 in Los Angeles, Muldoon had a strong background in sports before stepping into acting. He played football at the University of Southern California (USC) and was part of two Rose Bowl-winning teams, showcasing his athletic talent early in life.

He first appeared on screen while still in college with a guest role on Who’s the Boss?, before officially pursuing acting full-time after graduating in 1991.

Breakthrough With Days Of Our Lives

Muldoon became a household name after playing Austin Reed in the long-running soap opera Days Of Our Lives. He portrayed the character from 1992 to 1995, later returning between 2011 and 2012.

His return was warmly received by fans, many of whom had followed his character for decades. He also appeared in popular shows such as Saved By the Bell, Melrose Place, and The X-Files era television landscape.

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Film Career And Starship Troopers Fame

On the big screen, Muldoon gained recognition for his role in Starship Troopers, which remains one of his most iconic performances. His filmography also includes titles like Super Troopers, Saving Christmas, and several television movies.

He was also scheduled to appear in the upcoming film Dirty Hands.