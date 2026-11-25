Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Yash Maheshwari's remarks about Bihar women sparked controversy.

Patna Police registered an FIR, investigating his objectionable online comments.

Maheshwari apologized for inappropriate remarks, accepting full responsibility for comments.

Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has come under police scrutiny after a video featuring his remarks about women from Bihar sparked controversy on social media. Patna Police have registered an FIR against him at the city's Cyber Police Station, following which an investigation and further legal proceedings are underway. The case was registered on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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Patna Police Register FIR Against Yash Maheshwari

Patna Police shared details of the case through their official social media account on Wednesday. According to the police statement, the FIR was filed in connection with allegedly derogatory and objectionable comments about women from Bihar made in a YouTube video posted on the channel @Almostyash, associated with Yash Maheshwari.

The statement read, "In connection with derogatory and objectionable comments about women from Bihar made on the social media platform YouTube through the channel @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) on 24.11.2026, an #प्राथमिकी (FIR) has been registered at #पटना_साइबर_थाना under Case No. 1550/26, dated 24.11.2026, under Sections 75(1), 79, 351, 352 and 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act."

दिनांक 24.11.2026 को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म YouTube पर चैनल @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) के माध्यम से बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति अभद्र एवं आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी किए जाने के मामले में #पटना_साइबर_थाना में कांड संख्या 1550/26, दिनांक 24.11.2026, धारा 75(1), 79, 351, 352 एवं 66(C), 66(D) IT Act के अंतर्गत #प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। उक्त वीडियो/कंटेंट में बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति की गई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणियों से सामाजिक सौहार्द प्रभावित होने एवं विभिन्न समुदायों के बीच वैमनस्य की स्थिति उत्पन्न होने की आशंका के मद्देनजर मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पटना साइबर थाना द्वारा मामले की जांच एवं अग्रतर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। #पटना_पुलिस सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक, अभद्र एवं भड़काऊ सामग्री प्रसारित करने वालों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। @dm_patna @bihar_police @IG_CentralRange @cityspwest @CentralSP_patna @CyberPol_Patna @BiharHomeDept @IPRDBihar @DDNewsHindi @AIRNewsHindi #PatnaPolice #CyberPolice #CyberCrime #BiharPolice #CyberPS #viralvideo #viral — Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) November 25, 2026

Police further explained that the content raised concerns about its potential impact on social harmony and the possibility of creating hostility between communities. The statement added, "The FIR was registered after the matter was taken seriously in view of concerns that the objectionable comments about women from Bihar in the aforementioned video/content could affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities. Patna Cyber Police Station is investigating the case and taking further legal action."

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Yash Maheshwari Issues Apology Over Controversial Remarks

Before the FIR was registered, Maheshwari had shared an apology video in which he accepted that his comments were inappropriate. He acknowledged that he should not have made the remarks and said he would be more cautious about the content he posts in the future.

Introducing himself in the video, the comedian said, "Mera naam Yash Maheshwari hai aur mai stand-up comedian hun. Maine ek video dala tha jisme Bihar ke culture ko lekar baat kar raha tha. Mujhe uss tarah tippani nahi karni chahiye thi."

He also clarified that offending anyone was not his intention and admitted that he was responsible for the remarks. He said, "Mera maksad aisa kuch nahi tha. Baat galat direction mai chali gayi. Meri taraf se 100% galati thi."