Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesParmeet Sethi On Rocky Phase In Marriage With Archana Puran Singh: ‘We Were Fighting A Lot’

Parmeet Sethi On Rocky Phase In Marriage With Archana Puran Singh: ‘We Were Fighting A Lot’

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi may be known for their charming camaraderie and hilarious YouTube vlogs, but their relationship hasn’t always been sunshine and laughter.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 09:51 PM (IST)

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi may be known for their charming camaraderie and hilarious YouTube vlogs, but their relationship hasn’t always been sunshine and laughter. In a recent candid exchange with their son Aryamann Sethi on his YouTube channel, Parmeet peeled back the curtain on a challenging chapter in their marriage—one that nearly derailed their bond.

‘We were fighting a lot’: Parmeet recalls difficult chapter

Opening up about a particularly rough patch, Parmeet shared, “I did the Art of Living course. Archana forced me to do it. We were going through a very bad time as husband and wife. We were fighting a lot. She said, come and do the course. I did not want to do it. I went to Bangalore, did the course."

He further revealed how the spiritual program helped him release long-held emotional pain: “After the course, mere andar jo jo cheezein thi, jo jo kachra pada hua tha in my soul, in my being, vo sab bahar aa gaya. I cried loudly for my sister who had died earlier. I cried to my heart’s content. I used to diet a lot during that time, but during the meditation, I imagined myself eating rich food. After that, all my physical ailments were gone after that day.”

A love story built on resilience

Archana and Parmeet’s journey together has been anything but conventional. After going through a divorce, Archana had nearly given up on marriage until she met Parmeet at a party. Despite a seven-year age difference, their connection was instant and strong.

They chose to live together for four years before secretly tying the knot in 1992. Their decision to keep their wedding under wraps stemmed from fears about how it might affect Archana’s career in the entertainment industry.

Initially, Parmeet’s family was hesitant about the match due to Archana being older and a working actor. However, their doubts gradually melted away, and she was embraced by them wholeheartedly.

Over 30 years later, the couple continues to stand by each other, raising their two sons—Aryamann and Ayushmaan—with love and pride.

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parmeet Sethi Archana Puran Singh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China During Doklam Crisis
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget