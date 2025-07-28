Parmeet Sethi On Rocky Phase In Marriage With Archana Puran Singh: ‘We Were Fighting A Lot’

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi may be known for their charming camaraderie and hilarious YouTube vlogs, but their relationship hasn’t always been sunshine and laughter. In a recent candid exchange with their son Aryamann Sethi on his YouTube channel, Parmeet peeled back the curtain on a challenging chapter in their marriage—one that nearly derailed their bond.

‘We were fighting a lot’: Parmeet recalls difficult chapter

Opening up about a particularly rough patch, Parmeet shared, “I did the Art of Living course. Archana forced me to do it. We were going through a very bad time as husband and wife. We were fighting a lot. She said, come and do the course. I did not want to do it. I went to Bangalore, did the course."

He further revealed how the spiritual program helped him release long-held emotional pain: “After the course, mere andar jo jo cheezein thi, jo jo kachra pada hua tha in my soul, in my being, vo sab bahar aa gaya. I cried loudly for my sister who had died earlier. I cried to my heart’s content. I used to diet a lot during that time, but during the meditation, I imagined myself eating rich food. After that, all my physical ailments were gone after that day.”

A love story built on resilience

Archana and Parmeet’s journey together has been anything but conventional. After going through a divorce, Archana had nearly given up on marriage until she met Parmeet at a party. Despite a seven-year age difference, their connection was instant and strong.

They chose to live together for four years before secretly tying the knot in 1992. Their decision to keep their wedding under wraps stemmed from fears about how it might affect Archana’s career in the entertainment industry.

Initially, Parmeet’s family was hesitant about the match due to Archana being older and a working actor. However, their doubts gradually melted away, and she was embraced by them wholeheartedly.

Over 30 years later, the couple continues to stand by each other, raising their two sons—Aryamann and Ayushmaan—with love and pride.