Parineeti & Raghav Reveal Baby Boy’s Name In An Adorable Manner, See

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently became parents to a baby boy. The two have now shared the name of their first born in a heartwarming announcement featuring the feet of their little one. Parineeti wrote on Instagram, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."

The name of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first born in surely unique, Neer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been embracing a new phase of their lives ever since welcoming their baby boy on October 19.

The couple, who described themselves as “overjoyed,” first shared the happy news in a joint Instagram note that read: “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

Their relationship has been in the public eye ever since they got engaged in May 2023 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. A few months later, in September 2023, they celebrated their wedding in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Earlier this year, Raghav had even dropped a playful hint about wanting to expand their family during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. By August, the couple officially confirmed Parineeti’s pregnancy through a sweet social media post.

Parineeti’s Humorous Take on Motherhood Even as she settles into her new role, Parineeti hasn’t lost her sense of humour.

Earlier, she reshared a clip from Andaz Apna Apna on Instagram Stories — a meme where Aamir Khan bursts into laughter before suddenly crying. The punchline ends with “Khatam (finished, tata bye bye).”

In the caption, she summed up her emotional roller-coaster as a first-time mom: “Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore.”

Sharing Gratitude With Fans Along with the excitement surrounding their son’s arrival, the couple has been touched by the outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers. Parineeti expressed her heartfelt appreciation in a message earlier, writing: “Thank you for your wishes, everyone! Can’t reply to everyone individually – but please know we have read and cherished each and every mention and message! Love you all, Pari and Raghav.”