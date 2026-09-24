Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She called the journey poetic; series releases on anniversary.

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about the time she discovered she was pregnant while shooting for her upcoming series. In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, the actress called the experience a “poetic journey” and revealed how the makers and co-stars supported her throughout the shoot. The actor shared that almost half of the series had already been completed when she came to know that she was pregnant. Despite the unexpected development, she continued her professional journey with the support of the people around her.

‘It Was A Poetic Journey For Me’

Talking about her experience, Parineeti said the journey was “poetic” and beautiful for her. She explained that finding out she was going to become a mother while working on the series made the project particularly special.

The actress said she felt blessed to have such a supportive team, adding that the makers and cast took care of her like a family. She said she received the kind of love, emotional support and pregnancy care that she believes every woman deserves during this phase.

‘The Way The Makers Took Care Of Me Was Crazy’

Parineeti also praised the makers for the way they looked after her during the shoot. She recalled that there were moments when she felt they were doing too much for her because of the amount of care and effort they were putting in.

She said, “The way the makers took care of me was crazy.”

For the actress, the overwhelming support from the team made the entire experience even more memorable.

Soni Razdan, Harleen Sethi Had No Idea About Pregnancy

Interestingly, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi revealed during the conversation that they had no hint about Parineeti’s pregnancy. They said they knew that Parineeti was experiencing back pain and were concerned and protective towards her. However, they did not know that she was pregnant at the time.

Parineeti also recalled how her family and husband Raghav Chadha came to meet her on the sets. She mentioned that her mother happened to be there while she was experiencing back pain. Having her family and husband around helped create a positive and happy environment for her during the shoot.

The series is also releasing on her anniversary.