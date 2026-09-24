India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesParineeti Chopra Reveals She Discovered Her Pregnancy Midway Through ‘Shaque’ Shoot: 'It Was A Poetic Journey’

Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Discovered Her Pregnancy Midway Through ‘Shaque’ Shoot: 'It Was A Poetic Journey’

Parineeti Chopra revealed she discovered her pregnancy midway through shooting her Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One. She praised the team for their support.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She called the journey poetic; series releases on anniversary.

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about the time she discovered she was pregnant while shooting for her upcoming series. In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, the actress called the experience a “poetic journey” and revealed how the makers and co-stars supported her throughout the shoot. The actor shared that almost half of the series had already been completed when she came to know that she was pregnant. Despite the unexpected development, she continued her professional journey with the support of the people around her.

‘It Was A Poetic Journey For Me’

Talking about her experience, Parineeti said the journey was “poetic” and beautiful for her. She explained that finding out she was going to become a mother while working on the series made the project particularly special.

The actress said she felt blessed to have such a supportive team, adding that the makers and cast took care of her like a family. She said she received the kind of love, emotional support and pregnancy care that she believes every woman deserves during this phase.

‘The Way The Makers Took Care Of Me Was Crazy’

Parineeti also praised the makers for the way they looked after her during the shoot. She recalled that there were moments when she felt they were doing too much for her because of the amount of care and effort they were putting in.

She said, “The way the makers took care of me was crazy.”

For the actress, the overwhelming support from the team made the entire experience even more memorable.

Soni Razdan, Harleen Sethi Had No Idea About Pregnancy

Interestingly, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi revealed during the conversation that they had no hint about Parineeti’s pregnancy. They said they knew that Parineeti was experiencing back pain and were concerned and protective towards her. However, they did not know that she was pregnant at the time.

Parineeti also recalled how her family and husband Raghav Chadha came to meet her on the sets. She mentioned that her mother happened to be there while she was experiencing back pain. Having her family and husband around helped create a positive and happy environment for her during the shoot.

The series is also releasing on her anniversary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What made this particular project meaningful for Parineeti Chopra?

She discovered she was pregnant while working on it, making it special. Additionally, the series is releasing on her anniversary, adding an emotional connection.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 24 Sep 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parineeti Chopra ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Vvaan’ Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Crosses Rs 1.46 Cr, Delhi-NCR Leads
‘Vvaan’ Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Crosses Rs 1.46 Cr, Delhi-NCR Leads
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya And Aditya Datt Reunite 20 Years After ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ For ‘Gunmaaster G9’
Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya And Aditya Datt Reunite 20 Years After ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’
Celebrities
Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With National Award, Places It At Bappa’s Feet | WATCH
Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With National Award, Places It At Bappa’s Feet | WATCH
Celebrities
Sunita Ahuja On Govinda Being Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Dhokebaaz Hote Hain Insaan’
Sunita Ahuja On Govinda Being Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Dhokebaaz Hote Hain Insaan’
Advertisement

Videos

Election Commission Row: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over CEC’s Powers and EC Decision-Making
Election Commission Row: SIR Report Triggers Political Storm, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC
Election Commission: Opposition Questions EC Credibility Over Reported Differences Among Commissioners
EC Controversy: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Political Heat Over Reported Differences in Election Commission
Election Commission: EC Report Sparks Questions Over Differences Among Election Commissioners
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget