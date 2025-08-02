Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Drop 'Good News' Hint On Kapil Sharma's Show

Raghav Chadha jokingly hints at family plans with Parineeti Chopra on The Great Indian Kapil Show, leaving her surprised. Watch the episode on Netflix tonight.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)

Politician Raghav Chadha and his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, are the latest celebrity guests on Netflix’s 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. In a light-hearted segment airing Saturday, Raghav made an unexpected comment hinting at family planning, causing Parineeti to react with surprise and amusement.

The exchange began when host Kapil Sharma joked about how Indian parents quickly shift into “grandkid mode” after a wedding. Referring to his own experience, Kapil warned the couple that pressure often begins early. Seizing the moment, Raghav responded with a cheeky, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge!”, sparking laughter on set and catching Parineeti off guard.

When Kapil continued teasing, asking if sweets were already being distributed, Raghav smiled and replied coyly, “Denge… at some point.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti shares BTS from the set

Ahead of the episode’s premiere, Parineeti took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from their shoot. The photos show the couple in a relaxed, playful mood, engaging in laughter-filled banter with Kapil. In one fun snapshot, they’re seen participating in a traditional post-wedding ritual—searching for a ring in a bowl of water.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “This episode bringing out the crazy in us! 🙈 Is the last one your fav too? 😂 Tonight at 8pm, on Netflix.”

A political Bollywood love story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Delhi’s Kapurthala House in a star-studded ceremony attended by political and Bollywood elites, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. They tied the knot on September 24 at the lavish Leela Palace in Udaipur, following a string of intimate pre-wedding festivities.

While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, this appearance marks one of their first public outings together post-wedding—and Raghav’s playful hint has only added to the buzz.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
