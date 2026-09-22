Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body-Shaming: ‘Uneducated And Bizarre’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parineeti Chopra condemned

She defended Katrina Kaif, calling physical changes beautiful evidence.

Chopra stated trolls lack decency, urging women to ignore them.

Salman Khan also backed Kaif, criticizing anonymous social media trolls.

Parineeti Chopra has spoken out against the trolling of Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight gain, and called the body-shaming of women “uneducated and bizarre”. She also questioned why postpartum women are even subjected to trolling over changes in their bodies. She further expressed that carrying and giving birth to a child naturally brings physical changes and that there is nothing negative about them.

She went on to hit back at those who troll women over their appearance, saying that they “don’t have lives, education and basic human decency”.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Trolled Over Heated Exchange With Qazi Touqeer, Internet Says ‘So Arrogant Without Any Talent’

‘Not Bothered About Unknown People Talking About Me’

During an event for her upcoming film Shaque: Trust No One, Parineeti was asked about Katrina Kaif being trolled over her postpartum weight gain. She said she personally does not pay attention to online trolling and would not let comments from strangers affect her.

“I don't deal with it because actually, I don't even look at it. If it happens to me, first of all, mostly I'm not aware of it because I don't spend that much time on social media. And even if I'm aware of it, it makes no difference to me,” she said.

She added, “I'm just too true to my life. I'm just too true to my, you know, my time, my family, my friends, my own life. I really couldn't be bothered about unknown people talking about me. It has nothing to do with me. I have no time for this nonsense.”

Parineeti then questioned why women are subjected to scrutiny after giving birth. “I find it uneducated and bizarre. I just find it absolutely bizarre. I find it bizarre that especially postpartum women are even discussed. I don't understand why. I just don't get it. I genuinely don't get it,” she said, before adding, “If a woman has produced a baby and there is some evidence of that on her body, why is it negative? It's a sign of superhuman strength. Isn't that beautiful evidence?”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: When asked about Katrina Kaif being trolled over postpartum weight gain and the body-shaming of women in 2026, actress Parineeti Chopra says, "I don't deal with it because I don't even look at it. If it happens to me, mostly I'm not aware of it because I… pic.twitter.com/C4ZZvn29Df — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026

‘Why Is Producing A Human Being Discussed?’

Parineeti went on to compare postpartum changes to other physical signs that reflect a person's experiences, arguing that they should not automatically be viewed negatively.

“Like, you go to the Maldives and you have tanned skin, that's evidence of you being in the Maldives. You go to the gym and you have abs, that's evidence of you working out in the gym. You fall down and break your leg and you have a cast, and you're like, that's evidence that you fell down and broke your bones,” she said.

“So why is producing a human being for nine months, giving you the necessary changes in your body that were required to make that baby a healthy baby, why is that discussed? And even if it's discussed, why is it negative?”

She further explained how she would perceive a woman who had recently given birth, saying she would see the physical changes as something beautiful rather than something to criticise.

“I would look at a postpartum woman and be like, ‘Have you just produced a baby? I can see it. It's beautiful. Oh my God, how's your baby?’ I see it like that. How can you say anything negative about this thing that a woman has said?” she said.

“And especially something as stupid as weight? Oh Lord. Okay, clearly they don't have lives. They definitely don't have education. They don't have basic human decency.”

Parineeti concluded by saying she does not want to give attention to such comments and urged women not to waste their time listening to them.

“So I don't have time for all this nonsense, and no woman should even waste a single breath of hers to even listen to all of this.”

ALSO READ: ‘Sorry Katrina Kaif’: Pakistani Influencer Apologises After Salman Khan Calls Out Body-Shaming On Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan Backs Katrina Kaif

Parineeti’s comments come after Salman Khan also defended Katrina Kaif against social media trolls. During Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor spoke about the trolling faced by celebrities and said Katrina should be allowed to enjoy motherhood and return to films whenever she feels ready.

Salman also criticised those who use social media to target others while hiding behind anonymous identities. “Social media is one of the best professions right now. Lakhs of people are getting work through it. Those who have phones and were unemployed earlier have found work. They learn some basic editing, then post comments and start trolling.”

He continued, “So people do good as well as bad. What happens with these trolls is that they will pull you down. Every profession has two sides, one where people follow, comment, and earn money. I don’t know how this whole thing works, but people are making money through it. Even trolls make money based on how much interaction they get on their post, but they earn by pulling someone down.”

Salman also questioned the mindset of people who criticise others for their appearance, saying, “Aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho,” while still choosing to comment on someone else’s appearance and weight.

The Bigg Boss host also recalled being trolled over his own age and appearance. “Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya,” he said, before adding, “You can’t be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time.”