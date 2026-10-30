Parineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast With Raghav Chadha At 35,000 Ft Mid-Air: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha.

They performed the festival rituals and broke fast mid-air.

A delayed flight prompted their unique 35,000-feet celebration.

Parineeti Chopra found a very special way to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband, Raghav Chadha, this year. The actor shared a video from aboard a flight, showing how the couple completed the festival rituals at 35,000 feet. Despite being away from home, they made sure the occasion remained special, with Raghav helping Parineeti break her fast mid-air.

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Parineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast On Flight

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Parineeti posted a video capturing their celebrations inside the aircraft. The clip opens with the actor filming the moon through the plane window. Raghav is then seen offering her water and food as she breaks her fast.

Dressed in a traditional suit and sporting sindoor, Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of the couple's celebration. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet!”

She also praised her husband, adding, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii.”

In another note, Parineeti revealed that a delayed flight had changed their plans. She wrote, “P.S. Thanks to our delayed flight our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home! Decided to do our puja there and then”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

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Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple marked their third Karwa Chauth together this year.

The two often share glimpses of their life together on social media. This time, their mid-air celebration offered another look at how they made time for a cherished tradition while travelling.