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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesParineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast With Raghav Chadha At 35,000 Ft Mid-Air: WATCH

Parineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast With Raghav Chadha At 35,000 Ft Mid-Air: WATCH

Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha aboard a flight, sharing a video of the couple completing the rituals at 35,000 feet.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha.
  • They performed the festival rituals and broke fast mid-air.
  • A delayed flight prompted their unique 35,000-feet celebration.

Parineeti Chopra found a very special way to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband, Raghav Chadha, this year. The actor shared a video from aboard a flight, showing how the couple completed the festival rituals at 35,000 feet. Despite being away from home, they made sure the occasion remained special, with Raghav helping Parineeti break her fast mid-air.

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Parineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast On Flight

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Parineeti posted a video capturing their celebrations inside the aircraft. The clip opens with the actor filming the moon through the plane window. Raghav is then seen offering her water and food as she breaks her fast.

Dressed in a traditional suit and sporting sindoor, Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of the couple's celebration. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet!”

She also praised her husband, adding, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii.”

In another note, Parineeti revealed that a delayed flight had changed their plans. She wrote, “P.S. Thanks to our delayed flight our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home! Decided to do our puja there and then”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

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Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple marked their third Karwa Chauth together this year.

The two often share glimpses of their life together on social media. This time, their mid-air celebration offered another look at how they made time for a cherished tradition while travelling.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Parineeti Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth this year?

Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, Raghav Chadha, aboard a flight at 35,000 feet. Raghav helped her break her fast mid-air by offering water and food.

Why did Parineeti Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth on a flight?

Their initial plans were altered due to a delayed flight. Parineeti decided to perform the puja and break her fast on the plane instead of at home.

When and where did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get married?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra Karwa Chauth 2026
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