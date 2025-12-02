Paparazzi Slam Ranbir Kapoor’s Team After Being ‘Called And Shushed Away’ Outside SLB’s Office

Just days after Kareena Kapoor declared that the Kapoor clan never alerts photographers about their whereabouts, Mumbai paparazzi have pushed back—this time pointing fingers at Ranbir Kapoor’s team for allegedly summoning them and then refusing to let them shoot.

Paps upset over treatment outside SLB’s office

On Monday, Ranbir paid a visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai office, where the actor is currently collaborating with the filmmaker on Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. What should have been a routine sighting quickly turned tense for the assembled photographers.

According to those present, the paparazzi had been informed in advance about Ranbir’s arrival. But when his vehicle reached the premises, his security personnel immediately urged them to step aside so the gate could be shut. This abrupt shift reportedly enraged the paps, who insisted they had proof they were invited to cover the appearance.

Footage from the scene shows security repeatedly requesting photographers to clear the entryway. The paps, visibly annoyed, are heard responding, “Are bhai bulaya hai… kya kar rahe ho. Are message hum sabke pass ese kya kar rahe ho.”

After a short verbal back-and-forth, Ranbir stepped out of his car and briefly posed, diffusing the situation before heading inside.

Kapoors vs. paparazzi culture

The incident comes shortly after the family’s candid chat on Dining With the Kapoors. When asked which Kapoor tends to tip off the media, Karisma Kapoor cheerfully remarked, “All the Kapoors love the paparazzi.”

Kareena, however, offered a contrasting view. “I don’t think we need to tip off the paparazzi. In fact, we tip them not to click us. We don’t want to be clicked,” she had said—an opinion that now stands in sharper contrast after the latest showdown involving Ranbir’s entourage.

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir, the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor, was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal. Up next, he reunites with Bhansali for Love and War, marking their second collaboration after Saawariya. He is also gearing up to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the Ramayana.