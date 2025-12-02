Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPaparazzi Slam Ranbir Kapoor’s Team After Being ‘Called And Shushed Away’ Outside SLB’s Office

Paparazzi Slam Ranbir Kapoor’s Team After Being ‘Called And Shushed Away’ Outside SLB’s Office

Ranbir Kapoor’s visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office sparked tension as paparazzi claimed they were invited but were then pushed back by his team, leading to a heated exchange outside the venue.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just days after Kareena Kapoor declared that the Kapoor clan never alerts photographers about their whereabouts, Mumbai paparazzi have pushed back—this time pointing fingers at Ranbir Kapoor’s team for allegedly summoning them and then refusing to let them shoot.

Paps upset over treatment outside SLB’s office

On Monday, Ranbir paid a visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai office, where the actor is currently collaborating with the filmmaker on Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. What should have been a routine sighting quickly turned tense for the assembled photographers.

According to those present, the paparazzi had been informed in advance about Ranbir’s arrival. But when his vehicle reached the premises, his security personnel immediately urged them to step aside so the gate could be shut. This abrupt shift reportedly enraged the paps, who insisted they had proof they were invited to cover the appearance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tellysuper (@tellysuper.in)

Footage from the scene shows security repeatedly requesting photographers to clear the entryway. The paps, visibly annoyed, are heard responding, “Are bhai bulaya hai… kya kar rahe ho. Are message hum sabke pass ese kya kar rahe ho.”

After a short verbal back-and-forth, Ranbir stepped out of his car and briefly posed, diffusing the situation before heading inside.

Kapoors vs. paparazzi culture

The incident comes shortly after the family’s candid chat on Dining With the Kapoors. When asked which Kapoor tends to tip off the media, Karisma Kapoor cheerfully remarked, “All the Kapoors love the paparazzi.”

Kareena, however, offered a contrasting view. “I don’t think we need to tip off the paparazzi. In fact, we tip them not to click us. We don’t want to be clicked,” she had said—an opinion that now stands in sharper contrast after the latest showdown involving Ranbir’s entourage.

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir, the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor, was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal. Up next, he reunites with Bhansali for Love and War, marking their second collaboration after Saawariya. He is also gearing up to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the Ramayana.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Meet For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
World
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget