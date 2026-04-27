Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riddhima is now debuting on OTT and in a film.

The Kapoor family has carved a unique legacy in Bollywood. From Raj Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor and now Ranbir Kapoor, generations have won millions of hearts with their performances. However, not many know that Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor, also once wanted to become an actress but did not pursue a career in films. Her mother, Neetu Kapoor, recently revealed the reason behind this, leaving fans surprised.

Riddhima Kapoor OTT Debut

Riddhima Kapoor is currently in the spotlight for her OTT debut. She has recently appeared in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives. Despite being part of the Kapoor family, she stayed away from films for a long time. Neetu Kapoor revealed in Rishi Kapoor’s biography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored that Riddhima could have been a good actress but never openly spoke about her dreams.

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‘He Would Have Committed Suicide’

Neetu further shared that Riddhima knew her father did not want her to become an actress, which is why she never mentioned it. She said that if Riddhima had expressed her wish in front of him, he would have committed suicide. Rishi Kapoor did not like the idea of women in his family working in films and was extremely protective of his wife and children. Riddhima understood her father very well, which is why she chose to become a designer for her peace of mind. When she shared her decision, Rishi Kapoor happily sent her to London.

A Family Rooted In Cinema

The Kapoor family has seen several generations of actors, including Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. For decades, they have entertained audiences across the country. Neetu Kapoor herself was a successful actress before marriage, although she could not fully continue her acting career afterwards. Actress Aruna Irani had once shared that during the shooting of Bobby, Raj Kapoor treated his son Rishi Kapoor and co-star Dimple Kapadia equally.

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Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are now set to appear together in the film Dadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma, which is scheduled to release on May 8.