Pankaj Tripathi Says His Bank Balance Feels Like A Star's, But He Does Not

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He stars in 'Mirzapur The Film' releasing in theaters September 4.

Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way from playing uncredited roles to becoming one of Hindi cinema's most beloved actors. Yet, despite the fame and the brand deals that come with it, the actor says he still does not see himself as a star. In a recent conversation with Times of India, Tripathi opened up about what stardom truly means to him and why he has always chased memorability over popularity.

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'Naam Ho, But Naam Memorable Ho'

For Tripathi, being a star is not just about recognition. "For me, it is basically people's love, affection and brand endorsements. Because brands don't approach you unless you are a star. They don't approach just good actors; brands approach stars. So that is one definition as per the market, but for me, stardom means connection, trust and love from the audience," he said.

When asked directly whether he considers himself a star, Tripathi kept it honest and a little playful. "I think my bank account feels that way, but I don't," he said. He went on to explain that popularity alone does not define stardom for him. "People should remember your work. One shouldn't just be popular; even infamy brings popularity. I never tried to be popular, but I have definitely tried to be memorable."

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From Uncredited Roles To National Awards

Tripathi made his debut with an uncredited role in the 2004 romantic action film Run. For years, he appeared in minor parts in films like Omkara, largely going unnoticed. It was his role in Gangs of Wasseypur that finally brought him into the spotlight.

Since then, he has built a reputation for bringing a rare kind of realism to every character he plays, be it in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, or Mimi, or while leading web series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. His performance in Newton earned him a National Film Award Special Mention, and his work in Mimi fetched him both the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Tripathi has also credited his late arrival to success for keeping him grounded.

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Mirzapur The Film: Release Date, Cast, Crew

Tripathi is now preparing for the release of Mirzapur The Film, which brings the beloved franchise to the big screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film features Ali Fasal, Rasika Duggal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sonal Chauhan, among others. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and written by Puneet Krishna. It is set to release in theatres on September 4.