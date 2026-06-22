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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPankaj Tripathi’s Brother Critically Injured In Sharp-Weapon Attack In Bihar, Police Form Special Team

Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother Critically Injured In Sharp-Weapon Attack In Bihar, Police Form Special Team

Following the attack on Pankaj Tripathi’s brother over a land dispute in Bihar, police have formed a special team to investigate the incident.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pankaj Tripathi's brother critically injured in sharp-weapon attack.
  • Attack linked to land dispute, transferred to Patna hospital.
  • Police investigated land dispute, and the accused was arrested.

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was critically injured in a sharp-weapon attack on Sunday evening in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the attack was linked to an ongoing land dispute. After receiving initial treatment at the Sadar Hospital, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced care. Police have formed a special team to investigate the incident.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother Rushed To Hospital

According to the report, Tiwari was sitting outside his house on Sunday evening when a group of assailants allegedly arrived and attacked him with a sharp weapon. He collapsed on the spot after sustaining multiple injuries. Family members and local residents rushed him to the Sadar Hospital, from where doctors referred him to PMCH in Patna due to the seriousness of his condition.

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Dr AK Mishra, who treated Tiwari, said he suffered a half-inch-deep wound on his back, a one-inch-deep injury below the neck on the shoulder, and another half-inch-deep wound near the neck-shoulder junction, the report added.

Police Investigation

Local police reached the scene soon after being alerted and launched an investigation. Based on the statements of the victim and eyewitnesses, a case has been registered. Police have formed a special team to investigate the matter. 

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Sadar SDPO-2 Rajesh Kumar said the attack appears to have stemmed from a long-standing land dispute. According to the officer, Tiwari had recently filled soil near his house, which led to a disagreement over the land with the accused.

The accused has since been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Following the attack, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them...."

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them...."

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was critically injured in the recent attack in Gopalganj?

Bijendra Nath Tiwari, brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, was critically injured in a sharp-weapon attack. He was later referred to PMCH Patna for advanced treatment.

What was the reason behind the attack on Bijendra Nath Tiwari?

The attack was linked to a long-standing land dispute. Tiwari had recently filled soil near his house, which caused a disagreement with the accused.

What kind of injuries did Bijendra Nath Tiwari sustain?

He sustained multiple injuries, including a half-inch-deep wound on his back and a one-inch-deep injury below his neck on the shoulder. He was in critical condition.

What actions have the police taken regarding the attack?

Police formed a special team to investigate the incident. Based on statements, a case was registered, and the accused has since been arrested.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Tripathi ENtertainment News BIHAR
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