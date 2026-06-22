Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pankaj Tripathi's brother critically injured in sharp-weapon attack.

Attack linked to land dispute, transferred to Patna hospital.

Police investigated land dispute, and the accused was arrested.

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was critically injured in a sharp-weapon attack on Sunday evening in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the attack was linked to an ongoing land dispute. After receiving initial treatment at the Sadar Hospital, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced care. Police have formed a special team to investigate the incident.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother Rushed To Hospital

Gopalganj, Bihar: Brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused. pic.twitter.com/uZRLUN3WNs June 21, 2026

According to the report, Tiwari was sitting outside his house on Sunday evening when a group of assailants allegedly arrived and attacked him with a sharp weapon. He collapsed on the spot after sustaining multiple injuries. Family members and local residents rushed him to the Sadar Hospital, from where doctors referred him to PMCH in Patna due to the seriousness of his condition.

ALSO READ| Sunday Box Office Collection: ‘Cocktail 2’, ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Lead, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga' Shines

Dr AK Mishra, who treated Tiwari, said he suffered a half-inch-deep wound on his back, a one-inch-deep injury below the neck on the shoulder, and another half-inch-deep wound near the neck-shoulder junction, the report added.

Police Investigation

Local police reached the scene soon after being alerted and launched an investigation. Based on the statements of the victim and eyewitnesses, a case has been registered. Police have formed a special team to investigate the matter.

ALSO READ| ‘Toy Story 5’ Makes Box Office History, Becomes 2026’s Biggest Opener In US

Sadar SDPO-2 Rajesh Kumar said the attack appears to have stemmed from a long-standing land dispute. According to the officer, Tiwari had recently filled soil near his house, which led to a disagreement over the land with the accused.

The accused has since been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.



Following the attack, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them...."

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, "Criminals will not be spared; those involved in such incidents should know that in Bihar, strict and decisive action is inevitable against them...."