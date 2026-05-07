Palash Muchhal Visits Khatu Shyam Amid Legal Trouble; Turns Off Instagram Comments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muchhal's lawyer dismisses allegations as a publicity stunt.

Singer-composer Palash Muchhal is once again in the middle of controversy after a complaint was filed against him over alleged casteist remarks. Amid the legal trouble, Palash now seems to be turning towards spirituality. Recently, he visited several temples in Rajasthan and shared pictures from his spiritual trip on social media.

Palash Muchhal Visits Khatu Shyam And Balaji Temple

On Wednesday, Palash shared multiple pictures on Instagram from his visit to the famous Khatu Shyam Ji Temple and Salasar Balaji Temple in Rajasthan. In the pictures, the singer was seen praying and bowing before the idols. Some photos also showed him posing with temple officials.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila. Khatu Shyam Ji - Salasar Balaji, Jeevan Mata Ji.” However, Palash kept the comments section turned off on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

Palash Muchhal Turns Off Comments Section

Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal visited the Khatu Shyam temple on Wednesday, sharing photos of himself offering prayers and bowing before the deity. Notably, he turned off the comments section on his Instagram post as reports emerged that a case had been registered against him under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Why Was Complaint Filed Against Him?

The pictures surfaced just a day after Palash landed in legal trouble. A complaint has been registered against him over alleged caste-based remarks made towards the childhood friend of his former fiance, Smriti Mandhana.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted With Daughter Dua On ‘King’ Sets As SRK And Deepika’s Shoot Video Leaks Online

According to reports by TV9 Marathi, a case has been filed under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli and Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend.

What Does The Complaint Say?

The complaint alleges that the incident happened on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. Mane claimed that during an argument, Palash made caste-based insulting remarks.

Police have registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with Sections 351(2) and 352. The investigation in the matter is currently ongoing.

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun's Family Visits Pushpa 2 Stampede Victim After 1.5 Years; Promises Lifelong Financial Support

According to reports, the issue is linked to a financial dispute. Police stated that Palash had allegedly borrowed Rs 25 lakh from Vigyan Mane for a film project. Later, Mane contacted him to recover the money, which reportedly led to an argument between the two.

What Did Palash’s Lawyer Say?

Meanwhile, Palash’s lawyer Shreyansh Mithare reacted to the complaint and called it a “publicity stunt.” He denied the allegations made by Vigyan Mane and said they are planning to take legal action against him.

Earlier, Palash had also made headlines after his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was suddenly called off. The couple was reportedly supposed to get married on November 23 last year, but the ceremonies were postponed due to a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Soon after, Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Since then, several rumours about their separation have continued to circulate online.