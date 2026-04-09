Palash Muchhal Latest Instagram Story Amid Patch Up, Wedding Reports With Smriti Mandhana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was called off late last year after the cricketer allegedly caught the musician in a compromising situation shortly before their much-talked-about ceremony. Both sides initially said that they were postponing the wedding due to medical emergencies, before eventually calling it off. Soon after, alleged leaked chats of Palash with another woman went viral on social media and led to speculations about infidelity.

Months later, a video of Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, touching the feet of Smriti’s father went viral online. The video started a chatter about a possible patch-up between the two families and renewed wedding plans. Amid this, Palash Muchhal’s Instagram stories have grabbed attention.

Palash Muchhal’s Instagram Stories

The 30-year-old recently took to Instagram to share photos from the inauguration of his new music and film office. One of the pictures showed his sister Palak Muchhal cutting the ribbon at the event. Was Smriti Mandhana present there? Read on to find out.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2' Sees Dip On Day 21 Despite Record-Breaking Run

Palash also posted several videos from the inauguration on his Instagram Stories. Singer Shaan was among those who attended the event. While fans closely watched the posts, many were trying to spot Smriti Mandhana, but she was not seen in any of the pictures or videos.

Viral Video That Started It All

Ever since the video went viral, many have taken to the Internet to find the answers about whether the two are really back. They also came across a video of Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, with Palak Muchhal and her husband Mithoon outside a well-known restaurant in Mumbai.

In the video, Palak is seen touching Srinivas Mandhana’s feet as a mark of respect, a gesture that many interpreted as a sign that relations between the families had improved.

ALSO READ| Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari'

However, some social media users suggested that the video might be old, and there has been no official confirmation about when it was recorded. The two have also not shared any posts regarding their suggested patch-up and wedding plans.

Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were originally scheduled to tie the knot on November 23. Several pre-wedding celebrations, including the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, had already taken place. However, the wedding was abruptly called off just a day before the main ceremony.

The two kept mum even as reports of Palash’s affair were doing the rounds on social media. In December 2025, both sides released statements confirming that they had mutually decided to part ways and asked for privacy.

Since the split, Palash Muchhal has focused on his work in music and filmmaking, while Smriti Mandhana has continued concentrating on her cricketing career.