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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPalash Muchhal Latest Instagram Story Amid Patch Up, Wedding Reports With Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal Latest Instagram Story Amid Patch Up, Wedding Reports With Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana parted their ways last year after calling off their wedding. Now, there are reports that the two ‘reconciled’ after a video went viral on social media.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was called off late last year after the cricketer allegedly caught the musician in a compromising situation shortly before their much-talked-about ceremony. Both sides initially said that they were postponing the wedding due to medical emergencies, before eventually calling it off. Soon after, alleged leaked chats of Palash with another woman went viral on social media and led to speculations about infidelity.

Months later, a video of Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, touching the feet of Smriti’s father went viral online. The video started a chatter about a possible patch-up between the two families and renewed wedding plans. Amid this, Palash Muchhal’s Instagram stories have grabbed attention.

Palash Muchhal’s Instagram Stories

The 30-year-old recently took to Instagram to share photos from the inauguration of his new music and film office. One of the pictures showed his sister Palak Muchhal cutting the ribbon at the event. Was Smriti Mandhana present there? Read on to find out. 

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Palash also posted several videos from the inauguration on his Instagram Stories. Singer Shaan was among those who attended the event. While fans closely watched the posts, many were trying to spot Smriti Mandhana, but she was not seen in any of the pictures or videos.

Viral Video That Started It All

Ever since the video went viral, many have taken to the Internet to find the answers about whether the two are really back. They also came across a video of Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, with Palak Muchhal and her husband Mithoon outside a well-known restaurant in Mumbai.

In the video, Palak is seen touching Srinivas Mandhana’s feet as a mark of respect, a gesture that many interpreted as a sign that relations between the families had improved.

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However, some social media users suggested that the video might be old, and there has been no official confirmation about when it was recorded. The two have also not shared any posts regarding their suggested patch-up and wedding plans. 

Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were originally scheduled to tie the knot on November 23. Several pre-wedding celebrations, including the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies, had already taken place. However, the wedding was abruptly called off just a day before the main ceremony. 

The two kept mum even as reports of Palash’s affair were doing the rounds on social media. In December 2025, both sides released statements confirming that they had mutually decided to part ways and asked for privacy.

Since the split, Palash Muchhal has focused on his work in music and filmmaking, while Smriti Mandhana has continued concentrating on her cricketing career.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the wedding between Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana called off?

The wedding was called off after allegations of infidelity surfaced, with leaked chats of Palash going viral. Both families initially cited medical emergencies.

What sparked rumors of a possible patch-up between the families?

A viral video showed Palash's sister, Palak Muchhal, touching Smriti's father's feet, which many interpreted as a sign of improved relations and renewed wedding plans.

Was Smriti Mandhana present at Palash Muchhal's new office inauguration?

No, Smriti Mandhana was not seen in any of the pictures or videos shared by Palash Muchhal from the inauguration of his new music and film office.

When was the wedding originally scheduled to take place?

The wedding between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal was originally scheduled for November 23rd.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
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