Palash Muchhal Hospitalised; Sister Palak Rushes To Mumbai Hospital Amid Wedding Delay Buzz

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding is postponed after health scares involving both families. Palak Muchhal visits Palash in hospital as Smriti deletes wedding posts, fueling speculation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The much-anticipated wedding of composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has taken an unexpected turn, sparking intense speculation after Smriti quietly deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram. The buzz deepened when both families were struck by medical issues, leading to the ceremony’s sudden postponement.

Palak Muchhal Seen Visiting Palash at Mumbai Hospital

The couple was set to exchange vows on November 23, but celebrations paused abruptly after Smriti’s father suffered a health scare. Soon after, concern grew further when Palash himself was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, leaving fans and well-wishers on edge.

On Tuesday morning, singer Palak Muchhal was spotted arriving at the hospital to check on her brother. Dressed in a long blue shirt, black leggings and white wedges, Palak maintained a low profile, heading inside swiftly without interacting with paparazzi stationed outside.

Her visit comes just a day after she publicly addressed the chatter around the postponed festivities. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Health Concerns Cast a Shadow Over Wedding Plans

The disruption began when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. As the family grappled with his condition, the postponement became inevitable.

A day later, Palash too required medical attention. His mother revealed to Hindustan Times that he shares a strong emotional bond with Smriti’s father and felt the wedding should not proceed until he recovered. Recalling the ordeal, she said, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai… Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai.”

Smriti Deletes Wedding Posts, Fuelling Speculation

Smriti’s move to wipe wedding-related content from Instagram added to the swirling rumours, though neither side has commented further. The couple, who began dating in 2019, kept their relationship private until July 2024, when they publicly acknowledged five years together with an anniversary post.

As both families focus on recovery and well-being, the rescheduled wedding date remains undecided.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
