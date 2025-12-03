Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A week after his wedding to Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was indefinitely postponed, music composer Palaash Muchhal has resurfaced publicly—this time not at an airport, but at an ashram in Vrindavan. The development comes amid ongoing social media chatter surrounding alleged cheating accusations that reportedly derailed the couple’s celebrations.

Earlier this week, Palaash was photographed at the airport dressed in black and accompanied by his family. While his mother appeared cheerful, Palaash maintained a visibly tense expression as speculation swirled online. Soon after, rumours began circulating about a revised wedding date, December 7, though Smriti’s brother promptly dismissed the claim.

Now, a new viral photo has placed Palaash in a very different setting.

Composer Spotted in Vrindavan Ashram After Viral Airport Appearance

A picture circulating on Reddit shows Palaash visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, located on the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg near Varaha Ghat. In the viral snap, the composer sits on the floor among devotees, wearing a white shirt, black jacket and a mask.

His presence at the ashram has triggered a fresh round of reactions online, with many users suggesting he is attempting “image cleansing” following the controversy. The alleged incident—claims that he cheated on Smriti Mandhana with their wedding choreographer on the night of their Sangeet—has remained the centre of online conversation.

Internet Reacts: Users Accuse Palaash of ‘Whitewashing’

Comments under the Reddit thread were sharp. One user wrote, “Very rarely does a cheater get caught just one night before the wedding and gets thrown out of the wedding venue. He probably wants to know…why him?!”

Another added, “Dude tried to play a really smart game with the fake news of the marriage being back on… Now he’s starting this new nautanki and whitewashing.”

A third user commented on what they claim is a trend: “Image whitewashing - Premanand maharaj ke pas chale jao.”

Others chimed in with colloquial remarks such as “100 chuhe khake billi haj ko chali” and “100 chuhe khaake billi brajj ko chali.”

Wedding Rumours Continue, But No Word From Either Side

With speculation still rife about whether the postponed wedding may be revived, fans and followers are now waiting for an official statement from either Palaash or Smriti’s family.