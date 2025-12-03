Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPalaash Muchhal Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal & Postponed Wedding

Palaash Muchhal Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal & Postponed Wedding

A week after his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was postponed, Palaash Muchhal was seen at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram as social media reacts to cheating allegations and speculation

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A week after his wedding to Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was indefinitely postponed, music composer Palaash Muchhal has resurfaced publicly—this time not at an airport, but at an ashram in Vrindavan. The development comes amid ongoing social media chatter surrounding alleged cheating accusations that reportedly derailed the couple’s celebrations.

Earlier this week, Palaash was photographed at the airport dressed in black and accompanied by his family. While his mother appeared cheerful, Palaash maintained a visibly tense expression as speculation swirled online. Soon after, rumours began circulating about a revised wedding date, December 7, though Smriti’s brother promptly dismissed the claim.

Now, a new viral photo has placed Palaash in a very different setting.

Composer Spotted in Vrindavan Ashram After Viral Airport Appearance

A picture circulating on Reddit shows Palaash visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, located on the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg near Varaha Ghat. In the viral snap, the composer sits on the floor among devotees, wearing a white shirt, black jacket and a mask.

His presence at the ashram has triggered a fresh round of reactions online, with many users suggesting he is attempting “image cleansing” following the controversy. The alleged incident—claims that he cheated on Smriti Mandhana with their wedding choreographer on the night of their Sangeet—has remained the centre of online conversation.

Internet Reacts: Users Accuse Palaash of ‘Whitewashing’

Comments under the Reddit thread were sharp. One user wrote, “Very rarely does a cheater get caught just one night before the wedding and gets thrown out of the wedding venue. He probably wants to know…why him?!”

Another added, “Dude tried to play a really smart game with the fake news of the marriage being back on… Now he’s starting this new nautanki and whitewashing.”

A third user commented on what they claim is a trend: “Image whitewashing - Premanand maharaj ke pas chale jao.”

Others chimed in with colloquial remarks such as “100 chuhe khake billi haj ko chali” and “100 chuhe khaake billi brajj ko chali.”

Wedding Rumours Continue, But No Word From Either Side

With speculation still rife about whether the postponed wedding may be revived, fans and followers are now waiting for an official statement from either Palaash or Smriti’s family.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Palaash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Premanand Ji Maharaj Ashram Vrindavan Ashram Visit Palaash Muchhal Reddit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Attacked by Locals While Resolving Dispute
Breaking: Pakistan on Edge as Imran Khan Accuses Gen. Munir of Abuse, Isolation and Political Vendetta
Breaking: BJP Leads but Congress Makes Comeback as Early Results Shift Dynamics in Delhi MCD By-Polls
Breaking: Defence Minister Alleges Nehru Proposed Babri Masjid Construction via Public Funds
Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget