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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPalaash Muchhal’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected In SC/ST Case Filed By Vidnyan Mane

Palaash Muchhal’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected In SC/ST Case Filed By Vidnyan Mane

Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal has suffered a legal setback after a Sangli sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an SC/ST Act case filed by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sangli court rejected Palaash Muchhal's anticipatory bail plea.
  • Vidnyan Mane alleged Muchhal cheated him; made personal accusations.
  • Muchhal denied allegations; filed Rs 10 crore defamation suit.

Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal has suffered a legal setback after a Sangli sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an SC/ST Act case filed by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane. The development comes months after Mane publicly accused Muchhal of cheating him out of more than Rs 40 lakh in connection with an unreleased film and also made personal allegations regarding the singer’s former relationship with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. As per HT City, the anticipatory bail application was rejected on Friday, July 10. Copies of the court documents are with HT City. Muchhal has not responded to the development.

Previous Allegations

The latest court order comes against the backdrop of allegations made by Vidnyan Mane during an interview with HT City in January 2026. Mane had alleged that Palaash Muchhal had cheated him of over Rs 40 lakh linked to an investment in an unreleased film. He had also levelled personal allegations involving Muchhal's former fiancée and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Following those claims, Muchhal strongly denied the allegations and announced legal action against Mane.

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Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice

Soon after the interview, Palaash Muchhal shared a statement on social media confirming that he had initiated defamation proceedings against Mane. He wrote, “A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

The legal notice was issued after Mane's allegations gained public attention.

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Court Rejects Bail Plea

HT City has learnt that Muchhal's anticipatory bail plea in the SC/ST Act case filed by Vidnyan Mane was rejected by the Sangli sessions court on Friday, July 10. The publication has reviewed the relevant court documents.

The publication even reached out to Palaash Muchhal and his lawyer, advocate Abhijit Desai, for their response to the latest development. However, the singer-composer was unavailable for comment, and no response was received from his legal representative at the time of publishing.

The matter will now continue through the legal process. Any further proceedings or responses from either side are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest legal development concerning Palaash Muchhal?

Palaash Muchhal's anticipatory bail plea in an SC/ST Act case, filed by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, was rejected by a Sangli sessions court on Friday, July 10.

Who filed the SC/ST Act case against Palaash Muchhal?

The SC/ST Act case was filed by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane. He had previously accused Muchhal of cheating him out of more than Rs 40 lakh and made personal allegations.

What were Vidnyan Mane's initial allegations against Palaash Muchhal?

Mane alleged that Muchhal cheated him of over Rs 40 lakh linked to an investment in an unreleased film. He also leveled personal allegations regarding Muchhal's former relationship with Smriti Mandhana.

How did Palaash Muchhal respond to Vidnyan Mane's allegations?

Muchhal strongly denied the allegations and initiated legal action against Mane. He sent a Rs 10 crore defamation notice for false and highly defamatory accusations.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
SC/ST Act Palaash Muchhal SC/ST Act Vidnyan Mane
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