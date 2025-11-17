Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has become the centre of a heated online debate after a video of him waving the Indian tricolour during a live performance in Nepal surfaced on social media. The clip shows the Young Stunners co-founder accepting the flag from a fan in the audience, lifting it high, and eventually draping it over his shoulders as the crowd cheered.

The moment quickly went viral, drawing dramatically divided reactions. While many praised the gesture as a rare moment of artistic unity between neighbouring nations, a section of Pakistani social media users condemned the move, accusing the rapper of overstepping political sensitivities.

Rapper Issues Bold Response: “My Art Has No Borders”

As criticism intensified, Talha Anjum took to X to address the uproar head-on. His response was unapologetic and firm.

“My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again,” he posted, adding, “I will never care about the media, the war-mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu rap is and will always be borderless."

His statement ignited a fresh wave of debate, with supporters commending his stance on artistic freedom while detractors accused him of political insensitivity.

A Look at Talha Anjum’s Journey

Born in Karachi, Talha Anjum has emerged as one of Pakistan’s leading rap voices. Alongside Talhah Yunus, he co-founded Young Stunners in 2012, a duo credited with popularising Urdu hip-hop through hits like Burger-e-Karachi. With over 3 million Instagram followers, Anjum commands a large fan base—though his profile remains inaccessible in India due to digital restrictions.

In 2024, he expanded his creative portfolio by stepping into acting with his film Kattar Karachi, starring alongside Kinza Hashmi and Imran Ashraf.

Flag Controversy Adds to Previous Feud With Indian Rapper Naezy

This latest incident comes shortly after Anjum made headlines in India for his feud with rapper Naezy. The beef escalated when Naezy dismissed Anjum in an interview, saying, “He thinks everyone knows him and that he is like AR Rahman… In Mumbai, he would have been beaten like a dog.”

Anjum had fired back through his diss track Kaun Talha, which circulated widely across rap communities, further pushing the rivalry into the spotlight.

Talha Anjum carried an INDIAN flag at his recent show pic.twitter.com/xBnKOt8wk7 — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) November 16, 2025

Debate Over Borders, Art and Identity Continues

Anjum’s flag-waving moment has now stirred a broader conversation around nationalism, cultural exchange, and the limits of artistic expression in South Asia. While some hail him for challenging entrenched divides, others argue that he disregarded national sentiment.

Despite the controversy, the rapper appears resolute in his belief that “art remains borderless,” signalling that he has no intention of retreating from his stand.