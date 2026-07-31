Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani influencer Maviya Farooqui praised Ramayana trailer's grand VFX.

He expressed surprise at the film's colossal 1000 crore budget.

Released July 30, trailer garnered 30 million views online.

Trailer depicts key events, featuring Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi.

Pakistani influencer Maviya Umer Farooqui has reviewed Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer, praising the film’s VFX, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s performances, as well as its grand scale. He found the trailer “deep”, and also expressed surprise at the film’s colossal budget. Maviya wondered where such massive investments come from in India and Bollywood.

Pakistani Influencer Reviews ‘Ramayana’ Trailer

Maviya praised the film’s visual effects, which have been created by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios alongside DNEG - an eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio - in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

“As a Pakistani, I will only say that the Ramayana trailer has come and where is so much money coming from India and Bollywood? Think about it, the budget of this film is 1000 crores and we are seeing that budget in the trailer. The interesting thing is that VFX is so expensive, people have been called from Hollywood to make VFX. And this is a Ramayana film, this is the history of Indian cinema, Hindu religion,” he said.

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He went on to praise the performances and the scale of the trailer.

“As a Pakistani, I will say that I am excited to see the trailer. What is in the film? What will people see in the film? Look at Yash’s acting level, look at Yash’s entry scene, look at Ranbir Kapoor’s entry scene, everything is different. But I don’t think any such film has been made in the history of India, which will have a budget of only 1000 crores, that in that film, 2-3 films are blockbusters,” Farooqui said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maviya umer farooqui (@kaam_wali_baat)

Pakistani Film Industry Vs Bollywood

Farooqui then compared the scale of Ramayana with typical budgets in the Pakistani film industry, and reiterated his excitement about the film’s Diwali release.

“Now you think if this film has to be a blockbuster, then at least 2000 to 2500 crores will have to be earned. And brother, if you earn so much, then I will say that what is going on, brother. I mean, in the Pakistani industry, normally films are made in a budget of 25-30 crores. But this 1000 crores has been seen in one film. And after watching it, it seems that the camera that has been used, I mean, after watching it on my TV, I went inside the trailer, that such a deep trailer has been made, so it will be fun when the film will be released on Diwali. And it will be interesting to see who wins in the battle between Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, according to the acting level,” he added.

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‘Ramayana’ Trailer

The Ramayana trailer, released on July 30 at 4:15 am during Brahma Muhurat, has crossed 30 million views on YouTube and is currently trending at No. 1 on the platform’s Movies chart.

Released in five languages, the trailer opens to show Yash’s Ravana ascending the throne of Lanka before introducing the larger story of the Ramayana, beginning with Lord Rama’s life in Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita.

The trailer also features Rama and Sita’s wedding, Rama’s exile following Kaikeyi’s demand, his encounter with Surpanakha and Ravana’s abduction of Sita.