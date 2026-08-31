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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Forced Abortion, Then Divorce’: Pakistani Cricketer’s Ex-Wife Makes Explosive Claims; Reacts To Second Marriage Buzz

‘Forced Abortion, Then Divorce’: Pakistani Cricketer’s Ex-Wife Makes Explosive Claims; Reacts To Second Marriage Buzz

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has made serious allegations against him, claiming that her pregnancy was terminated without her knowledge or consent.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sannia Ashfaq addressed second marriage rumors, keeping details private.
  • She claimed third pregnancy terminated without her consent or knowledge.
  • Sannia alleged Imad cheated and divorced her while pregnant.

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, recently appeared on a podcast with Shahnilah, where she addressed speculation surrounding her personal life and second marriage. While she stopped short of confirming whether she has remarried, Sannia said there are certain aspects of her life she now prefers to keep private. During the interview, she also made serious allegations about her marriage to Imad, claiming that her third pregnancy was terminated without her consent or knowledge.

Imad Wasim’s Ex-Wife On Her Second Marriage

During her appearance on Kuch Mazedaar Si Batain with Shahnilah, Sannia opened up about several aspects of her personal life, including persistent rumours about her alleged second marriage.

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The rumours intensified after a video surfaced showing Sannia dressed in bridal attire and saying, “Qabool Hai” (I accept). When asked directly whether she had tied the knot again, Sannia smiled and said that she no longer shares every detail of her personal life on social media.

“There are some things that I no longer share on social media. I feel that they can attract the evil eye. So, I keep certain things to myself. For now, I want to keep this matter private,” she said.

While Sannia neither confirmed nor denied the reports, her response has only fueled speculation that she may have remarried. For now, however, she appears keen to keep any details about her relationship away from the public eye.

Sannia Ashfaq’s Explosive Allegations Against Imad Wasim

Sannia also made serious allegations about her former husband, cricketer Imad Wasim, while discussing her experiences during their marriage. She claimed that when she became pregnant with their third child in 2023, Imad’s family did not want her to continue the pregnancy.

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According to Sannia, Imad initially reacted happily when she told him about the pregnancy but allegedly changed his stance after speaking to his mother.

“When I told Imad about my third child, he got very happy. He immediately called his mom and put the phone on speaker. As soon as he told his mother about my pregnancy, she said, ‘I am not congratulating you.’ She told him, ‘Tell her to get rid of the baby. If she’s not getting rid of the baby, I will poison her,’” Sannia alleged during the podcast.

Sannia further claimed that Imad later told her that the World Cup was approaching and that he was not prepared to have a third child at that stage of his career.

Describing the circumstances surrounding the termination, Sannia alleged that she felt helpless and was unaware that the procedure would take place.

“I was feeling helpless as no one was with me. My children were with me, and they were also crying with me… I don’t know if they bribed the doctor or what. She told me that we would administer an injection that would keep me calm, but when I got up, the abortion was done. My pregnancy was terminated,” she claimed.

Sannia also spoke about her first pregnancy, alleging that Imad’s family was particularly concerned about the complexion of their child.

She claimed that members of the family were focused on whether the baby would have a fair complexion. According to Sannia, after the birth of her first child, she was asked whether her newborn had a fair complexion.

Sannia Alleges Imad Cheated On Her During Pregnancy

Sannia went on to describe the difficulties she allegedly faced while living with her in-laws. She said that frequent arguments and conflicts eventually led Imad to take her and their children to London, where they stayed with her family.

According to Sannia, she became pregnant again during this period. She alleged that Imad was unfaithful to her while she was pregnant and later divorced her before marrying again.

For those unversed, Imad announced his second marriage to social media influencer Naila Raja in February 2026, following his separation from Sannia. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Imad Wasim's ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, remarried?

Sannia has not confirmed her second marriage, stating she prefers to keep certain personal details private from social media. Her response has fueled speculation but remains unconfirmed.

What allegations did Sannia Ashfaq make about her third pregnancy?

Sannia alleged that her third pregnancy was terminated without her consent or knowledge. She claimed Imad's mother pressured him, and she was given an injection before the abortion.

What did Sannia Ashfaq claim about Imad Wasim during her second pregnancy?

Sannia alleged that Imad was unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with their second child in London. She also stated he later divorced her before remarrying.

How did Imad Wasim react to Sannia's third pregnancy announcement?

Imad was initially happy, but his stance reportedly changed after speaking with his mother. His mother allegedly told him to get rid of the baby.

When did Imad Wasim announce his second marriage?

Imad Wasim announced his second marriage to social media influencer Naila Raja in February 2026, following his separation from Sannia.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imad Wasim Pakistan Sannia Ashfaq Pakistani Cricketer
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