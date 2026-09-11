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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Hania Meri Jaan…’: Pakistani Actor Casually Adds Rakhi Sawant’s Voice To Her Song ‘Pablo’, Internet Reacts

‘Hania Meri Jaan…’: Pakistani Actor Casually Adds Rakhi Sawant’s Voice To Her Song ‘Pablo’, Internet Reacts

Pablo, which is written, composed and directed by Hania Aamir, features a special appearance by Rakhi Sawant.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hania Aamir debuted rap song Pablo.
  • Rakhi Sawant's voice cameo unexpectedly appears in
  • Sawant offers Hania encouragement against criticism, praising her.
  • Unexpected collaboration garners significant online attention and views.

Hania Aamir has released her first-ever music video, Pablo, and Rakhi Sawant has made a rather unexpected appearance in it - well, not exactly an appearance. She isn’t seen on screen, nor is she singing. But her voice does make its way into the track, and the unexpected cameo has caught the Internet’s attention.

Hania Aamir Adds Rakhi Sawant’s Voice To ‘Pablo’

The two-minute Punjabi hip-hop track opens with a piano-led introduction before Hania slams those who judge her on her looks and lifestyle choices. Released by Hania on September 10, the song marks her rap debut. She has written and composed the track herself and can be seen grooving and lip-syncing throughout the music video.

ALSO READ| Did Badshah Cheat on Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Claims, ‘Red Flag Dekha Hai Maine’

Towards the end, however, viewers hear a familiar voice - Rakhi Sawant’s.

Rakhi does not sing on the track. Instead, she appears to offer Hania some words of encouragement, urging her not to let criticism affect her and praising her beauty and strength.

“Hania, meri jaan, koi tension nahi leni. Samajh gayi, tension nahi leni. Arey tum hoor ho, tumhare chehre par noor hai. Tumhari khoobsurati par ye jalte hain. Tum ho sherni. Samajh gayi Hania. Darna nahi hai. Jo dar gaya samjho mar gaya. Dar ka saamna karo. Tum aage badhti raho,” Rakhi says towards the end of the music video.

Loosely translated, Rakhi tells Hania not to worry or be afraid, calling her an “angel” with a divine glow on her face. She says people are jealous of her beauty, describes her as a “lioness” and encourages her to face her fears and keep moving forward.

ALSO READ| Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Becomes Official Song: WATCH 

Rakhi’s contribution doesn’t go unnoticed either. The end credits of the music video include a special thanks to the actor.

How Did Social Media Users React to the Song?

The unexpected collaboration has been viewed over four lakh times, with many taking to social media to react to Rakhi’s voice in the song.

One user wrote, “Rakiii Sawant saying words that we Indians actually wanna say, omg.”

“Pakistan has its own Billie Eilish… Oh Yeah,” another commented.

A third user wrote, “Bro, what a collaboration. Two rebellions together. Hania and Rakhi Sawant.”

“Hania secret singer unlocked. Song is so fascinating,” read another comment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Hania Aamir's first music video?

Hania Aamir's first-ever music video is titled 'Pablo'. It is a two-minute Punjabi hip-hop track that marks her rap debut.

How does Rakhi Sawant contribute to Hania Aamir's music video 'Pablo'?

Rakhi Sawant makes an unexpected voice cameo towards the end of the song. She offers Hania words of encouragement, praising her beauty and strength.

What message does Rakhi Sawant share in 'Pablo'?

Rakhi urges Hania not to worry or be afraid, calling her an 'angel' and a 'lioness.' She encourages Hania to face her fears and keep moving forward.

When was Hania Aamir's music video 'Pablo' released?

Hania Aamir released her music video 'Pablo' on September 10. She wrote and composed the Punjabi hip-hop track herself.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Pakistan Hania Aamir
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