‘Paji Went Through Serious Surgery’: Kapil Sharma Defends Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapil Sharma revealed Daler underwent serious surgery, urged kindness.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has come out in support of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal accused him of appearing disoriented and lip-syncing during a performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela. Kapil revealed that the singer had undergone serious surgery and urged people not to judge him without knowing what he was going through. The controversy erupted after a video of the minister confronting Daler during a cultural programme in Uttarakhand went viral on social media. Singer Mika Singh had earlier defended his elder brother, questioning the allegations and highlighting his ongoing health struggles.

Kapil Sharma Defends Daler Mehndi, Says 'Paji Went Through Some Serious Surgery'

Kapil Sharma shared a video posted by Mika Singh on his Instagram Story and expressed support for Daler Mehndi. Highlighting the singer's health issues, Kapil said that people might not be aware of the difficulties he had faced.

In his message, Kapil wrote, “@thedalermehndiofficial paji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need is to be little kinder towards each other. We don’t know what someone is going through. Thank you @mikas ingh paji for the clarification. May God bless Daler paji. We love you Daler paji”

The comedian also responded to Mika's post, wishing Daler a speedy recovery and criticising those spreading unverified claims about the singer. He wrote, “May god give Daler paji strength to recover fast and he will roar like a lion on stage soon. Shame on people who are spreading this fake news just for some views. God bless Daler paji.”





Also Read: Prince William Calls Karan Johar An ‘Icon’ At Earthshot Prize, Promises To Watch K3G

'Have You Ever Seen Alcohol In His Hand?': Mika In Video Message

Taking to Instagram, Mika shared a video message defending his brother’s legacy and addressing the allegation that Daler was under the influence of alcohol. Emphasising his brother's clean track record spanning decades, Mika said in his video, "He has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand in your life?"

Mika went a step further, declaring that he would quit singing altogether if anyone could prove the singer consumes alcohol. He clarified that Daler's struggle on stage was strictly physiological, explaining: "If he is not able to stand or he is not able to sing well, he was not feeling well. Because he had a big operation recently."

He added that professional artists often choose to honour their stage commitments even when physically compromised rather than cancel on organisers and fans at the last minute.

Along with the video clip, Mika penned a strong, detailed caption on the social media post, calling out the manner in which the minister confronted Daler Mehndi on stage and urging the press not to sensationalise unverified accusations.

In the caption of the post, Mika wrote, "A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don’t believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?"

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Shooting Suspect Hrithik Shaved His Head Two Months Ago To Conceal Identity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himu (@himu_gaur_uk_11)

What Did Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Say About Daler Mehndi?

The controversy began during the cultural evening of the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. During Daler's performance, state cabinet minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and questioned the singer's performance.

In a video that circulated online, the minister was heard questioning Daler's ability to sing, saying, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?"

Speaking to ANI after the incident, Uniyal alleged that the singer appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing instead of singing live. He also questioned whether Daler had done justice to his reputation as a well-known performer.

"He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs,” the minister said.

Uniyal further claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and expressed disappointment with what he described as an unsatisfactory show.

The allegation that Daler was under the influence of alcohol has not been independently established. Mika Singh has denied the claim, while the singer's health has emerged as a central part of the discussion.