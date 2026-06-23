Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second Padma Awards ceremony honored 65 distinguished individuals.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred awards including two Padma Vibhushan.

Mammootty received Padma Bhushan, R Madhavan Padma Shri.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik also conferred Padma Bhushan honour.

The national capital is gearing up for one of India's most prestigious civilian honours ceremonies as awardees begin arriving in New Delhi ahead of the Padma Awards 2026 investiture. From veteran Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty to actor R Madhavan, several prominent personalities were spotted in the city on Tuesday before receiving their honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to confer Padma Awards on 65 distinguished individuals during the second investiture ceremony of the year on 23 June. The list includes two Padma Vibhushan recipients, seven Padma Bhushan awardees and 56 Padma Shri honourees. Earlier, 66 recipients were honoured during the first ceremony held on 26 May.

Mammootty Arrives With Family Ahead Of Padma Bhushan Honour

Among the notable arrivals was veteran actor Mammootty, who landed in New Delhi with his family on Tuesday morning. Accompanying him were his son and acclaimed actor Dulquer Salmaan, wife Sulfath, and daughter Surumi.

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The actor's arrival quickly drew attention, with photographers capturing the family at the airport. Images and videos from the moment soon began circulating across social media, with fans celebrating the milestone in the actor's illustrious career.

Mammootty is set to receive the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and the arts. Over a career spanning more than four decades, the actor has established himself as one of the most respected and influential figures in Indian filmmaking.

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Playback singer Alka Yagnik will also be conferred the Padma Bhushan at the ceremony later in the day.

R Madhavan Set To Receive Padma Shri For Contribution To Cinema

Actor R Madhavan was also seen arriving in Delhi ahead of the ceremony. The actor appeared in good spirits as he interacted briefly with photographers at the airport before making his way to the capital's official engagements.

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Madhavan will be honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution to Indian cinema and the arts. Over the years, he has earned acclaim across multiple film industries, building a reputation for delivering memorable performances in both mainstream and critically acclaimed projects.

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The Padma Awards, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, remain among India's highest civilian honours. This year, the government announced a total of 131 Padma Awards, comprising five Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri honours. With the second investiture ceremony taking place on Tuesday, another group of distinguished achievers will formally receive recognition for their contributions to the nation.