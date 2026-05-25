Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik And Others To Be Honoured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actors Anil Rastogi, Arvind Vaidya also honoured.

Some of the most beloved names in Indian entertainment will walk into Rashtrapati Bhavan today carrying with them decades of memories, performances and music that generations of fans have grown up with. President Droupadi Murmu will be conferring the Padma Awards at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony on May 25 in New Delhi. The Government of India has announced 131 honours this year across categories, with five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards being given out to recipients from varied fields.

Entertainment Fraternity Takes Centre Stage

The Padma Awards have been around since 1954 and are counted among the highest civilian honours in the country. They recognise exceptional work across arts, literature, sports, science, medicine, social work and public affairs. This year, the late Dharmendra will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. For millions of Indians, he was not just an actor but a phenomenon. From the action-packed frames of Sholay to the gentle comedy of Chupke Chupke and the raw emotion of Phool Aur Patthar, his body of work tells the story of Hindi cinema itself.

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Mammootty, one of Malayalam cinema's most enduring superstars, will receive the Padma Bhushan. He has spent decades moving between Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films with equal command, and had previously received the Padma Shri back in 1998. Joining him at the Padma Bhushan level is Alka Yagnik, whose voice has been the soundtrack to countless Hindi films and remains one of the most recognised in Indian playback singing.

Other Honourees From Entertainment World

Actor R Madhavan, who audiences have loved since Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and cheered for in 3 Idiots, will receive the Padma Shri. His passion project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had already earned him a National Award in 2023, and today adds another milestone to that journey.

The late Satish Shah, who made India laugh for years through Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and FIR, will be honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri. He was equally at home on the big screen, with films like Main Hoon Na and Hum Aapke Hain Koun to his credit. Bengali cinema's biggest star Prosenjit Chatterjee, with over 350 films and nearly five decades in the industry, will also receive the Padma Shri. So will veteran theatre and film actor Anil Kumar Rastogi, known for his work in Ishaqzaade, Thappad and Mulk, alongside his contributions to science and academia.

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Rounding out the entertainment recipients is Arvind Vaidya, a theatre and film veteran with over six decades in the field, currently familiar to television audiences as Hasmukh "Babuji" Shah in Anupamaa.