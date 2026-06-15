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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Outsider Hone Ki Wajah Se Mushkil’: Sanchita Ugale Wanted Lead Roles In Films, Had Given Up Hope

‘Outsider Hone Ki Wajah Se Mushkil’: Sanchita Ugale Wanted Lead Roles In Films, Had Given Up Hope

TV actor Sanchita Ugale, known for Kumkum Bhagya, has passed away at the age of 30. The actress was a popular television face and was also pursuing opportunities in films.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ugale discussed challenges faced as an industry outsider.

The television industry is mourning the loss of actor Sanchita Ugale, who reportedly died by suicide on Sunday evening at the age of 30. Known for her work in popular television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Sanchita had established herself as a leading face on television while continuing to pursue opportunities in films.

In previous interviews, the actor had spoken candidly about her career aspirations and the challenges she faced while trying to secure substantial roles in the film industry.

‘Television Gives Everyone A Fair Chance’

Speaking to The Times of India, Sanchita had expressed deep appreciation for television as a platform. She said television rewards hard work and talent, offering opportunities regardless of background. 

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While she wanted to continue working in television, she had also set her sights on building a career in films. Sanchita believed that television helped her develop her acting skills and gain confidence in front of the camera.

‘Outsider Hone Ki Wajah Se Mushkil’

Sanchita had appeared in projects such as Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, where she played the role of Tarabai. She was also seen in Silence 2 and the crime series Crime Aaj Kal.

However, the actor had acknowledged that securing lead roles in films was significantly more difficult. She said that, as an outsider, breaking into the industry and landing prominent film roles remained a challenge, despite gaining experience through supporting characters. 

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Sanchita had also pointed out the practical realities of sustaining a career in Mumbai, explaining that she often balanced artistic ambitions with the need to manage living expenses. As a result, she continued to focus on meaningful opportunities while searching for stronger roles across industry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What challenges did Sanchita Ugale face in the film industry?

As an outsider, Sanchita Ugale found securing lead roles in films difficult. She struggled to land prominent roles despite experience in supporting parts.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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